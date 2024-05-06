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Climate Care Accessories

20 results
Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

FYM860/30

  • 12 month lifespan
  • Filters 99.97% at 0.003 um
  • Prefilter, HEPA, Active Carbon
£59.99
Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

FYM220/30

  • Up to 24 months' lifetime
  • HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
  • Filters 99.95% of 0.003 μm particles
£69.99
Humidifier 3000 Series Humidification filter

Humidifier 3000 Series Humidification filter

FY3435/30

  • NanoCloud Technology
  • Up to 99% less bacteria
  • Up to 6 months lifetime
£24.99
Air Purifier 3000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

Air Purifier 3000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3433/10

  • Compatible with: AC3256/60, AC3259/60.
  • Filters 99.97% of 0.003 μm particles
£54.99
Air Purifier 3000 Series NanoProtect Active Carbon Filter

Air Purifier 3000 Series NanoProtect Active Carbon Filter

FY3432/10

  • Compatible with: AC3256/60, AC3259/60.
  • Filters gases and odours
£44.99
Air Purifier 3000i Series NanoProtect HEPA Filter

Air Purifier 3000i Series NanoProtect HEPA Filter

FY3430/30

  • Compatible with 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
£89.99
PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

FY3401/00

  • Compatible with 3400 Series
  • Lifespan of up to 6 months
  • NanoCloud technology
£24.99
PureProtect Water 3400 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

PureProtect Water 3400 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3400/30

  • Compatible with 3400 Series
  • Lifespan of up to 1 year
  • In the box: 1 filter
£39.99
PureProtect 3200 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

PureProtect 3200 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3200/30

  • Compatible with 3200 Series
  • Lifespan of up to 1 year
  • In the box: 2 filters
£69.99
Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series NanoProtect HEPA Filter

Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series NanoProtect HEPA Filter

FY2422/30

  • Compatible with: AC2889/60, AC3829/60.
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 2 years
£54.99
Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series NanoProtect Active Carbon Filter

Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series NanoProtect Active Carbon Filter

FY2420/30

  • Compatible with: AC2889/60, AC3829/60.
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
£44.99
PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series HEPA NanoProtect Filter

PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series HEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY2200/30

  • Compatible with 2200 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
£44.99
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