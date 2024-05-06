Climate Care Accessories
Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
FYM860/30
- 12 month lifespan
- Filters 99.97% at 0.003 um
- Prefilter, HEPA, Active Carbon
Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
FYM220/30
- Up to 24 months' lifetime
- HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
- Filters 99.95% of 0.003 μm particles
Humidifier 3000 Series Humidification filter
FY3435/30
- NanoCloud Technology
- Up to 99% less bacteria
- Up to 6 months lifetime
Air Purifier 3000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter
FY3433/10
- Compatible with: AC3256/60, AC3259/60.
- Filters 99.97% of 0.003 μm particles
Air Purifier 3000 Series NanoProtect Active Carbon Filter
FY3432/10
- Compatible with: AC3256/60, AC3259/60.
- Filters gases and odours
Air Purifier 3000i Series NanoProtect HEPA Filter
FY3430/30
- Compatible with 3000i Series
- In the box: 1 filter
- Lifespan of 3 years
PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter
FY3401/00
- Compatible with 3400 Series
- Lifespan of up to 6 months
- NanoCloud technology
PureProtect Water 3400 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter
FY3400/30
- Compatible with 3400 Series
- Lifespan of up to 1 year
- In the box: 1 filter
PureProtect 3200 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter
FY3200/30
- Compatible with 3200 Series
- Lifespan of up to 1 year
- In the box: 2 filters
Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series NanoProtect HEPA Filter
FY2422/30
- Compatible with: AC2889/60, AC3829/60.
- In the box: 1 filter
- Lifespan of 2 years
Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series NanoProtect Active Carbon Filter
FY2420/30
- Compatible with: AC2889/60, AC3829/60.
- In the box: 1 filter
- Lifespan of 1 year
PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series HEPA NanoProtect Filter
FY2200/30
- Compatible with 2200 Series
- In the box: 1 filter
- Lifespan of 3 years
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