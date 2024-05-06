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1000i Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms
AC1715/30
1000i Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms
Suggested retail price £219.99
£99.99
Enjoy cleaner air in just 10 minutes
99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,4)
Remove viruses, allergens and pollutants with the push of a button with the Philips 100i Series Air Purifier. Effective technology keeps your home clean.
AC1715/30
Features
Specifications
General Specification
|Product Type
|Technology
|Colour
|Primary Material
|Internet connectivity
|Wi-Fi range
|Voice control
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Performance
|CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
|Filter layers
|Particle filtration
|Max. room size
Compatibility
|Included Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 1
Safety feature
|Child lock
Energy efficiency
|Stand-by power consumption
|Voltage
|Frequency
Usability
|Cord length
|Scheduler
|Automatic mode
|Sleep mode
|Speed settings
|Ambient night light
|Air quality feedback
|Interface
|Recommended filter change
Maintenance
|Warranty
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Product Width
|Product Length
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Technical Specifications
|Maximum power
|Air quality sensors
|Min. sound level
|Max. sound level
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information