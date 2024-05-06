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1000i Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1715/30

1000i Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

Suggested retail price £219.99
£99.99
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Enjoy cleaner air in just 10 minutes

99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,4)

Remove viruses, allergens and pollutants with the push of a button with the Philips 100i Series Air Purifier. Effective technology keeps your home clean.

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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
AC1715/30

Features

Specifications

General Specification

Product Type
  • Air purifier
Technology
  • HEPA NanoProtect
Colour
  • White, Black
Primary Material
  • Plastic
Internet connectivity
  • Yes
Wi-Fi range
  • 2.4 GHz
Voice control
  • Alexa, Google Home

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Performance

CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
  • 300 m³/h
Filter layers
  • HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter
Particle filtration
  • 99.97% at 0.003 microns
Max. room size
  • 78 m2

Compatibility

Included Accessories 1
  • 3-in-1 HEPA filter
Related Accessories 1
  • FY1700

Safety feature

Child lock
  • No

Energy efficiency

Stand-by power consumption
  • <2 W
Voltage
  • 100-240 V
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz

Usability

Cord length
  • 1.8 m
Scheduler
  • Yes (in app)
Automatic mode
  • Yes
Sleep mode
  • Yes
Speed settings
  • Yes (4 levels)
Ambient night light
  • No
Air quality feedback
  • Colour ring, numerical
Interface
  • Digital (touch)
Recommended filter change
  • 1 year

Maintenance

Warranty
  • 2 years

Weight and Dimensions

Product Height
  • 48.6 cm
Product Weight
  • 3.8 kg
Product Width
  • 27.3 cm
Product Length
  • 27.3 cm
Package Length
  • 32.6 cm
Package Width
  • 32.6 cm
Package Height
  • 53.5 cm
Package Weight
  • 5.4 kg

Technical Specifications

Maximum power
  • 27 W
Air quality sensors
  • PM2.5, Allergens
Min. sound level
  • 15 dB(A)
Max. sound level
  • 50 dB(A)

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/AC1715