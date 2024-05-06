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5000 Series Smart Tower Ceramic Heater

CX5120/11

5000 Series Smart Tower Ceramic Heater

£99.99
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Powerful heating, optimal energy efficiency

Rapid 2 second heating

Enjoy powerful heating and easy temperature control with the Philips Ceramic fan heater 5000 Series, featuring rapid 2 second heating with adjustable power.

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CX5120/11

Features

Specifications

General Specification

Product Type
  • Heater
Technology
  • Eco AI Technology
Colour
  • Dark grey, black
Primary Material
  • Plastic
Internet connectivity
  • Yes
Wi-Fi range
  • 2.4 GHz
Smart home compatibility
  • Yes (Alexa and Google Voice)

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Performance

Recommended room size
  • 20 m²

Safety feature

Overheat protection
  • Yes
Tip-over protection
  • Yes
Automatic shut-off
  • Yes
Flame retardant
  • Yes
Certified plug
  • CE, UKCA, IEC

Energy efficiency

Stand-by power consumption
  • <2 W
Voltage
  • 220-240 V
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz

Usability

Cord length
  • 1.7 m
Scheduler
  • Yes
Timer
  • 1-12 hour(s)
Interface
  • Touch, Interface, LED

Maintenance

Warranty
  • 2 years

Weight and Dimensions

Product Height
  • 580 mm
Product Weight
  • 2.40 kg
Product Width
  • 196 mm
Product Length
  • 212 mm
Package Length
  • 232 mm
Package Width
  • 213 mm
Package Height
  • 620 mm
Package Weight
  • 3.30 kg

Technical Specifications

Maximum power
  • 2000 W
Power settings
  • 2 (1200 W, 2000 W)
Temperature control
  • 1–37°C
Temperature display
  • Yes (on device)
Ventilation mode
  • No
Oscillation range
  • 60°
Min. sound level
  • 40.5 dB(A)
Max. sound level
  • 55 dB(A)

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/CX5120