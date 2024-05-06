5000 Series Smart Tower Ceramic Heater
CX5120/11
5000 Series Smart Tower Ceramic Heater
£99.99
Powerful heating, optimal energy efficiency
Rapid 2 second heating
Enjoy powerful heating and easy temperature control with the Philips Ceramic fan heater 5000 Series, featuring rapid 2 second heating with adjustable power.
CX5120/11
Features
Specifications
General Specification
|Product Type
|Technology
|Colour
|Primary Material
|Internet connectivity
|Wi-Fi range
|Smart home compatibility
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Performance
|Recommended room size
Safety feature
|Overheat protection
|Tip-over protection
|Automatic shut-off
|Flame retardant
|Certified plug
Energy efficiency
|Stand-by power consumption
|Voltage
|Frequency
Usability
|Cord length
|Scheduler
|Timer
|Interface
Maintenance
|Warranty
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Product Width
|Product Length
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Technical Specifications
|Maximum power
|Power settings
|Temperature control
|Temperature display
|Ventilation mode
|Oscillation range
|Min. sound level
|Max. sound level
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information