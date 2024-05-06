7000 Series HV Steam Iron Blue/Yellow
DST7060/20
7000 Series HV Steam Iron Blue/Yellow
£99.99
Steam performance, guaranteed
SteamGlideElite sole, optimal gliding and durability
Exclusive SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance and Quick Calc Release for long-lasting performance.
DST7060/20
Features
Specifications
Fast and powerful crease removal
|Continuous steam output
|Soleplate
|Power
|Vertical steaming
|Spray
|Steam boost
Easy to use
|Drip stop
|Auto shut-off
|Variable steam settings
Technical Specifications
|Voltage
|Cord length
|Frequency
|Water tank capacity
Design
|Colour
|Premium design
Green efficiency
|Energy saving mode
Guarantee
|2 year worldwide guarantee
Calc management
|Suitable for tap water
|Calc clean solution
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information