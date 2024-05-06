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7000 Series HV Steam Iron Blue/Yellow

DST7060/20

7000 Series HV Steam Iron Blue/Yellow

£99.99
RFT DST7060
RFT DST7060
APS_DST7060
PUP_DST7060
PUP2_DST7060
PUP3_DST7060
PIM_DST7060_20_EU9
PUP4_DST7060
DST7060_PIS_1x1 Product Lifestyle Photograph

Steam performance, guaranteed

SteamGlideElite sole, optimal gliding and durability

Exclusive SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance and Quick Calc Release for long-lasting performance.

undefinedFree shipping on orders over £20
undefined1-3 working days
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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
DST7060/20

Features

Specifications

Fast and powerful crease removal

Continuous steam output
  • 55 g/min
Soleplate
  • SteamGlide Elite
Power
  • 3000 W
Vertical steaming
  • Yes
Spray
  • Yes
Steam boost
  • 250 g

Easy to use

Drip stop
  • Yes
Auto shut-off
  • Yes
Variable steam settings
  • Yes

Technical Specifications

Voltage
  • 220–240 V
Cord length
  • 2 m
Frequency
  • 50–60 Hz
Water tank capacity
  • 300 ml

Design

Colour
  • Blue/ Yellow
Premium design
  • 2-k dial

Green efficiency

Energy saving mode
  • Yes

Guarantee

2 year worldwide guarantee
  • Yes

Calc management

Suitable for tap water
  • Yes
Calc clean solution
  • Quick Calc Release

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/DST7060