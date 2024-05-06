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Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

EP3347/90

Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

£569.99
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Start your day with fresh, aromatic coffee

Brew cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites and more

Brew coffee like a barista with the Philips 3300 automatic coffee machine. With perfect crema, aroma, and temperature, enjoy up to 6 different types of coffee.

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EP3347/90

Features

Specifications

Technical specifications

Energy Efficiency rating
  • Class A
Power
  • 1500 W
Voltage
  • 230 V
Frequency
  • 50 Hz
Number in pack
  • 1

Durability

User Manual
  • > 75% recycled paper
Packaging
  • > 95% recycled materials

Energy efficiency

Standby mode power consumption
  • 0.2 W
Off mode power consumption
  • n/a
Networked standby mode power consumption
  • n/a
Period before automatic switching into standby mode
  • 30 min
Measurement standard
  • EN 50564:2011

Safety feature

Automatic shut-off timer
  • Yes
Safety certification
  • Yes

Country of origin

Produced In
  • China, Romania

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 433 mm
Product Width
  • 246 mm
Product Height
  • 371 mm
Product Weight
  • 8 kg
Package Length
  • 491.5 mm
Package Width
  • 287.5 mm
Package Height
  • 487 mm
Package Weight
  • 10-12.3 kg

General Specification

Coffee type
  • Fresh beans
User involvement
  • Touch of a button
Product Type
  • Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Drinks
  • Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, Iced Coffee, Hot Water
Pre-programmed drinks
  • 5
Number of servings
  • 2
Pressure
  • 15 bar
Built-in grinder
  • Yes
Grinder settings
  • 12
Bean container capacity
  • 275 g
Milk frothing
  • Yes
Milk solution
  • LatteGo
Milk container
  • 0.26 L
Capacity Water tank
  • 1.8 L
Profiles
  • No
Primary Material
  • Plastic
Secondary Material
  • Metal
Technology
  • SilentBrew, LatteGo
Interface
  • Intuitive touch display
Warranty
  • 2 years
Connectivity
  • No
Dishwasher-safe parts
  • Yes

Compatibility

Included Accessories 1
  • AquaClean filter
Included Accessories 5
  • LatteGo Storage Lid
Related Accessories 1
  • Coffee oil removal tablets
  • Water Hardness Test Strip
Related Accessories 2
  • Espresso machine descaler
Related Accessories 3
  • Cleaning brush
Related Accessories 4
  • Philips brew group lubricant
Related Accessories 5
  • Measuring Spoon

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/EP3347