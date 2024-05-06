Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine
EP3347/90
Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine
£569.99
Start your day with fresh, aromatic coffee
Brew cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites and more
Brew coffee like a barista with the Philips 3300 automatic coffee machine. With perfect crema, aroma, and temperature, enjoy up to 6 different types of coffee.
EP3347/90
Features
Specifications
Technical specifications
|Energy Efficiency rating
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
Durability
|User Manual
|Packaging
Energy efficiency
|Standby mode power consumption
|Off mode power consumption
|Networked standby mode power consumption
|Period before automatic switching into standby mode
|Measurement standard
Safety feature
|Automatic shut-off timer
|Safety certification
Country of origin
|Produced In
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
General Specification
|Coffee type
|User involvement
|Product Type
|Drinks
|Pre-programmed drinks
|Number of servings
|Pressure
|Built-in grinder
|Grinder settings
|Bean container capacity
|Milk frothing
|Milk solution
|Milk container
|Capacity Water tank
|Profiles
|Primary Material
|Secondary Material
|Technology
|Interface
|Warranty
|Connectivity
|Dishwasher-safe parts
Compatibility
|Included Accessories 1
|Included Accessories 5
|Related Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 2
|Related Accessories 3
|Related Accessories 4
|Related Accessories 5
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information