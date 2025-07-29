pageMetaResolver.product.heading

Coffee Makers

FY0611/30

Genuine Replacement Filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter

productSummary.rrPrice £29.99
£26.59
Genuine Replacement Filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter

Original replacement filters for your air purifier: 2-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect and pre-filter for protection against pollution, viruses, allergens and bacteria

Features

undefined

Compatible with Philips 600 Series

Replacement filters for Philips 600 Series air purifiers: AC0650, AC0651. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

undefined

Long life filters up to 1 year

The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

undefined

Original Philips filter for best performance

The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

undefined

2-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

2-layer filter system with a pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria

undefined

Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

undefined

Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

Disclaimers

(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.

(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

