pageMetaResolver.product.heading

FY0611/30
Genuine Replacement Filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter
Original replacement filters for your air purifier: 2-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect and pre-filter for protection against pollution, viruses, allergens and bacteria
Features
Compatible with Philips 600 Series
Replacement filters for Philips 600 Series air purifiers: AC0650, AC0651. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
Long life filters up to 1 year
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.
Original Philips filter for best performance
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
2-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles
2-layer filter system with a pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria
Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device
The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
Disclaimers
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
