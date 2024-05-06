Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle
HD9365/11
Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle
£54.99
Brew delicious drinks with the Philips eco kettle
Quickly boil water using an eco-friendly kettle
Get your favourite wake-up beverage every morning with this Philips kettle. Save energy with each boil while enjoying modern, minimalist design in your kitchen
HD9365/11
Features
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information
Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
HD9350_92
- Metal
- Spring lid
- Light indicator
5000 Series Kettle in Black and Copper
HD9352_31
- Simple to fill, use and clean
- Fast, safe boiling
7000 Series Double-Walled Kettle
HD9396_90
- Safe and efficient boiling
- Beautiful look, easy use
- Family-sized 1.7 L capacity