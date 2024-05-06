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Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

HD9365/11

Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

£54.99
HD9365_10 Standard Product Photograph
HD9365_10 Standard Product Photograph
HD9365_10 Kettle InSitu Breakfast
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HD9365_top_APS_RGB
HD5120_00_HD9365_10_HD2640_10 Conscious Collection Overview
HD5120_00_HD9365_10_HD2640_10 Kettle
HD9365_10 Kettle InSitu

Brew delicious drinks with the Philips eco kettle

Quickly boil water using an eco-friendly kettle

Get your favourite wake-up beverage every morning with this Philips kettle. Save energy with each boil while enjoying modern, minimalist design in your kitchen

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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
HD9365/11

Features

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD9365

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Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

HD9350_92

  • Metal
  • Spring lid
  • Light indicator
£44.99
5000 Series Kettle in Black and Copper

5000 Series Kettle in Black and Copper

HD9352_31

  • Simple to fill, use and clean
  • Fast, safe boiling
£64.99
7000 Series Double-Walled Kettle

7000 Series Double-Walled Kettle

HD9396_90

  • Safe and efficient boiling
  • Beautiful look, easy use
  • Family-sized 1.7 L capacity
£74.99
Series 3000 Kettle — 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black

Series 3000 Kettle — 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black

HD9318_21

  • 1.7 L
  • Spring lid
  • Light indicator
£29.99