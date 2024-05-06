3000 Series Blender ProBlend Crush Tech. 600 W 2 L
HR2291/01
3000 Series Blender ProBlend Crush Tech. 600 W 2 L
£59.99
Smooth blends in 45 seconds*
Thanks to a unique ProBlend system
Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds with the Philips ProBlend*.The Philips Blender 3000 Series features ProBlend technology for perfect consistency.
HR2291/01
Features
Specifications
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Secondary Material
|Pre-programmed settings
|Functions
|Product Type
|Certifications
|Capacity Basket
|Capacity Water tank
|Number of servings
|Non-slip feet
|Interface
|Cord length
|Cord storage
|Keep warm function
|Timer
|Technology
|Integrated on/off switch
|Adjustable thermostat
|Power light
|Cool-touch handgrips
|Dishwasher-safe parts
|Min temperature
|Maximum temperature
|Capacity level indicator
|Pressure release valve
|Jar material
|Blade Material
|Rotations per minute (RPM)
|BPA free
|Pulse function
|Detachable blades
|Ability to crush ice
|Ability to blend hot ingredients
|Recipe book
|Noise level (standard)
|Noise level (power mode)
|Noise level (sleep mode)
|Internet connectivity
|Smart home compatibility
|Wi-Fi range
|Warranty
|Heating time
|Compatible with dry food
|Self-clearing functionality
|EU declaration of conformity
Durability
|Case
Compatibility
|Related Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 2
|Related Accessories 3
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
|Battery Product
|Energy Efficiency rating
Safety feature
|Safety certification
|Automatic shut-off
|Temperature indicator
|Automatic blade stop
|Child lock
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information