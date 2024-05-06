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3000 Series Blender ProBlend Crush Tech. 600 W 2 L

HR2291/01

3000 Series Blender ProBlend Crush Tech. 600 W 2 L

£59.99
HR2291_01_RFT_Retail_RGB_20210721.jpg
HR2291_01_RFT_Retail_RGB_20210721.jpg
HR2191_01 MTP Technology
HR2291_41_T1_Retail_RGB_20210721.jpg
HR2291_41_T2_Retail_RGB_20210722.jpg
HR2191_01 Performance in Situ ingredients
HR2191_01 In situ black 4x5
HR2191_01 End benefit black 16x9
HR2191_01 In situ black
HR2191_01 Multi-speed settings
HR2191_01 Nutri U app black
HR2191_01 Easy to clean
HR2191_01 2L Family jar

Smooth blends in 45 seconds*

Thanks to a unique ProBlend system

Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds with the Philips ProBlend*.The Philips Blender 3000 Series features ProBlend technology for perfect consistency.

undefinedFree shipping on orders over £20
undefined1-3 working days
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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
HR2291/01

Features

Specifications

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • Indonesia

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 19.2
Product Width
  • 16.8
Product Height
  • 38.4
Product Weight
  • 2.96
Package Length
  • 22
Package Width
  • 25.3
Package Height
  • 34.6
Package Weight
  • 3.688

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Secondary Material
  • Metal
Pre-programmed settings
  • No
Functions
  • blending
Product Type
  • Blender
Certifications
  • NA
Capacity Basket
  • NA
Capacity Water tank
  • NA
Number of servings
  • 5
Non-slip feet
  • Yes
Interface
  • Rotary knob
Cord length
  • 0.85
Cord storage
  • Yes
Keep warm function
  • NA
Timer
  • NA
Technology
  • ProBlend system
Integrated on/off switch
  • Yes
Adjustable thermostat
  • No
Power light
  • No
Cool-touch handgrips
  • No
Dishwasher-safe parts
  • Yes
Min temperature
  • NA
Maximum temperature
  • NA
Capacity level indicator
  • Yes
Pressure release valve
  • NA
Jar material
  • Glass
Blade Material
  • Stainless steel
Rotations per minute (RPM)
  • 20000
BPA free
  • Yes
Pulse function
  • Yes
Detachable blades
  • Yes
Ability to crush ice
  • Yes
Ability to blend hot ingredients
  • Yes
Recipe book
  • No
Noise level (standard)
  • Lc = 86 dB(A)
Noise level (power mode)
  • NA
Noise level (sleep mode)
  • NA
Internet connectivity
  • NA
Smart home compatibility
  • NA
Wi-Fi range
  • NA
Warranty
  • 2
Heating time
  • NA
Compatible with dry food
  • NA
Self-clearing functionality
  • NA
EU declaration of conformity
  • Yes

Durability

Case
  • > 75% recycled content

Compatibility

Related Accessories 1
  • Warranty card
Related Accessories 2
  • DFU
Related Accessories 3
  • Leaflet

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 600 W
Voltage
  • 230 V
Frequency
  • 50 Hz
Number in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • No
Energy Efficiency rating
  • NA

Safety feature

Safety certification
  • Yes
Automatic shut-off
  • No
Temperature indicator
  • No
Automatic blade stop
  • No
Child lock
  • No

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HR2291