2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.
Features
Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*
Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.
13 cooking methods at the touch of a button
Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.
Cooking window to watch while you cook
No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!
Touchscreen for effortless control
Easy-to-use touchscreen has 9 preset functions to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake and keep warm.
Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App
Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Air fryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**
Quick and easy cleanup
Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate that can be put in the dishwasher.
Perfect size for any kitchen with a 6.2 L pan
The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 800 g of fries, 8 chicken drumsticks or 800 g of vegetables in. 6.2-liter pan.
Save time and lower your energy bills
Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***
Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. With its unique starfish design, RapidAir technology creates perfect air flow to cook food quickly and make it tasty every time.
Specifications
Specs
Durability
|Manual
|Case
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Remote control
|Non-stick coating
|Capacity
|Integrated on/off switch
|Keep warm function
|Number of baskets
|Heat resistant
|Removable basket
|Technology
|Cord length
|Adjustable thermostat
|Dishwasher safe
|Maximum temperature
|Warranty
|Power light
|Automatic shut-off
|Cord storage
|Related Accessories 2
|Coolwall enclosure
|Non-slip feet
|Related Accessories 1
|Programmes
|Secondary Material
|Temperature indicator
|Cool-touch handgrips
|Interface
|Transparent lid
|Related Accessories 3
|Timer
|Included Accessories 1
|Connectivity
|Single or dual basket
Technical Specifications
|Voltage
|Number in pack
|Frequency
|Battery Product
|Power
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Weight and Dimensions
|Package Dimension
|Package Width
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Package Height
|Product Weight
|Package Weight
|Product Height
|Package Length
|Product Dimension
Disclaimers
