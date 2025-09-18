Coffee Makers

Kitchen Appliances

Garment Care & Ironing

Floor Care Vacuums & Mops

Climate Care

Pet Care

Parts & Accessories

Deals

Support and Service

About us

English (GB)

2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

NA230/09

2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

£99.99
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L
2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

NA230/09

2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

£99.99
undefined2 Year warranty & 30 day returns. Extended warranty and 30 day returns period
undefinedFree delivery All purchases over £20 come with free shipping
Icon of EllipsePay later with Klarna
undefinedBuy now, pay later. Defer payment for to 30 days with Klarna

Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.

undefined2 Year warranty & 30 day returns. Extended warranty and 30 day returns period
undefinedFree delivery All purchases over £20 come with free shipping
Icon of EllipsePay later with Klarna
undefinedBuy now, pay later. Defer payment for to 30 days with Klarna
ID NA230/09

Features

Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

Up to 90% less fat

Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.

13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

13 cooking methods in one

Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

Cooking window to watch while you cook

Cooking window

No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!

Touchscreen for effortless control

Touchscreen control

Easy-to-use touchscreen has 9 preset functions to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake and keep warm.

Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

HomeID Recipe App

Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Air fryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

Quick and easy cleanup

Quick and easy to clean

Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate that can be put in the dishwasher.

Perfect size for any kitchen with a 6.2 L pan

Perfectly-sized

The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 800 g of fries, 8 chicken drumsticks or 800 g of vegetables in. 6.2-liter pan.

Save time and lower your energy bills

Save time and energy

Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

RapidAir technology

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. With its unique starfish design, RapidAir technology creates perfect air flow to cook food quickly and make it tasty every time.

Specifications

Specs

Durability

Manual
  • 100% recyclable
Case
  • Sustainable package

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Remote control
  • No
Non-stick coating
  • Yes
Capacity
  • 6.2 L
Integrated on/off switch
  • Yes
Keep warm function
  • Yes
Number of baskets
  • 1
Heat resistant
  • Yes
Removable basket
  • Yes
Technology
  • Rapid Air technology
Cord length
  • 0,8 m
Adjustable thermostat
  • Yes
Dishwasher safe
  • Yes
Maximum temperature
  • 200°C
Warranty
  • 2 Years
Power light
  • Yes
Automatic shut-off
  • Yes
Cord storage
  • Yes
Related Accessories 2
  • Baking set
Coolwall enclosure
  • Yes
Non-slip feet
  • Yes
Related Accessories 1
  • Grill set
Programmes
  • 13
Secondary Material
  • Metal
Temperature indicator
  • Yes
Cool-touch handgrips
  • Yes
Interface
  • Digital
Transparent lid
  • no
Related Accessories 3
  • 2-layer cooking set
Timer
  • Yes
Included Accessories 1
  • N/a
Connectivity
  • No
Single or dual basket
  • Single

Technical Specifications

Voltage
  • 220-240
Number in pack
  • 1
Frequency
  • 50
Battery Product
  • No
Power
  • 1700

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Weight and Dimensions

Package Dimension
  • 370 x 370 x 335 mm
Package Width
  • 370
Product Length
  • 404
Product Width
  • 309
Package Height
  • 335
Product Weight
  • 5,35 Kg
Package Weight
  • 5.44 kg
Product Height
  • 308
Package Length
  • 370
Product Dimension
  • 404 x 309 x 308 mm

Disclaimers

Shipping & delivery

Shipping 1-3 working days