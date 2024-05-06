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3000 Series Airfryer 6.2 L

NA332/09

3000 Series Airfryer 6.2 L

£139.99
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See the sizzle, taste the variety

Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

Cook with 16 different functions with the Philips 3000 Series Airfryer. Easily check on your meals through the cooking window so your meals cook perfectly.

Bundle deal

Select one item

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500 Series Fabric Shaver

Add GC026 fabric shaver to your purchase and enjoy 50% off!

£15.99-50%
£8.00
Standard Product Photo Philips Fabric Shaver GC026_80

500 Series Fabric Shaver

Add GC026 fabric shaver to your purchase and enjoy 50% off!

£15.99-50%
£8.00
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NA332/09

Features

Specifications

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 1700
Voltage
  • 220–240
Frequency
  • 50
Number in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • No

Durability

Case
  • Sustainable packaging
Manual
  • 100% recyclable

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Secondary Material
  • Metal
Capacity
  • 6.2 L
Heat resistant
  • Yes
Non-slip feet
  • Yes
Transparent lid
  • Yes
Interface
  • Digital
Cord length
  • 1 m
Cord storage
  • Yes
Keep warm function
  • Yes
Programmes
  • 16
Number of baskets
  • 1
Removable basket
  • Yes
Timer
  • Yes
Remote control
  • No
Technology
  • RapidAir Plus
Integrated on/off switch
  • Yes
Automatic shut-off
  • Yes
Adjustable thermostat
  • Yes
Power light
  • Yes
Cool-touch handgrips
  • Yes
Dishwasher safe
  • Yes
Temperature indicator
  • Yes
Coolwall enclosure
  • Yes
Maximum temperature (°C)
  • 200 °C
Included Accessories 1
  • N/A
Related Accessories 1
  • Grill set
Related Accessories 2
  • breakfast set
Related Accessories 3
  • 2 layer cooking set
Non-stick coating
  • Yes
Warranty
  • 2 years
Single or dual basket
  • Single
Connectivity
  • Yes

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 436
Product Width
  • 324
Product Height
  • 303
Product Weight
  • 5.6 kg
Product Dimension
  • 436 x 324 x 303 mm
Package Length
  • 388
Package Width
  • 386
Package Height
  • 366
Package Weight
  • 7.2 kg
Package Dimension
  • 388 x 386 x 366 mm

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/NA332