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3000 Series Airfryer 6.2 L
NA332/09
3000 Series Airfryer 6.2 L
£139.99
See the sizzle, taste the variety
Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time
Cook with 16 different functions with the Philips 3000 Series Airfryer. Easily check on your meals through the cooking window so your meals cook perfectly.
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NA332/09
Features
Specifications
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
|Battery Product
Durability
|Case
|Manual
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Secondary Material
|Capacity
|Heat resistant
|Non-slip feet
|Transparent lid
|Interface
|Cord length
|Cord storage
|Keep warm function
|Programmes
|Number of baskets
|Removable basket
|Timer
|Remote control
|Technology
|Integrated on/off switch
|Automatic shut-off
|Adjustable thermostat
|Power light
|Cool-touch handgrips
|Dishwasher safe
|Temperature indicator
|Coolwall enclosure
|Maximum temperature (°C)
|Included Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 2
|Related Accessories 3
|Non-stick coating
|Warranty
|Single or dual basket
|Connectivity
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Product Dimension
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
|Package Dimension
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information