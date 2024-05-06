3000 Series Dual-Basket Airfryer
NA352/00
3000 Series Dual-Basket Airfryer
£179.99
This Philips dual air fryer is designed to balance your meals how you like them
Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time with the Philips 3000 Air Fryer
The Philips Airfryer from the 3000 series with two baskets ensures that two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty and healthy cooking with a large drawer for main courses for the whole family and a smaller drawer for side dishes or single meals.
NA352/00
Features
Specifications
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
|Battery Product
Durability
|Case
|Manual
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Secondary Material
|Capacity
|Heat resistant
|Non-slip feet
|Transparent lid
|Interface
|Cord length
|Cord storage
|Keep warm function
|Programmes
|Digital Touch-Screen Interface
|Number of baskets
|Removable basket
|Timer
|Remote control
|Internet connectivity
|Technology
|Integrated on/off switch
|Automatic shut-off
|Adjustable thermostat
|Power light
|Cool-touch handgrips
|Dishwasher safe
|Temperature indicator
|Coolwall enclosure
|Maximum temperature (°C)
|Non-stick coating
|Warranty
|Single or dual basket
|Connectivity
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Product Dimension
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
|Package Dimension
General Specification
|Dishwasher-safe parts
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information