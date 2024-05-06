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English (GB)

3000 Series Dual-Basket Airfryer

NA352/00

3000 Series Dual-Basket Airfryer

£179.99
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RFT NA352_00_16x9
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This Philips dual air fryer is designed to balance your meals how you like them

Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time with the Philips 3000 Air Fryer

The Philips Airfryer from the 3000 series with two baskets ensures that two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty and healthy cooking with a large drawer for main courses for the whole family and a smaller drawer for side dishes or single meals.

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NA352/00

Features

Specifications

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 2750 W
Voltage
  • 220–240 V
Frequency
  • 50 Hz
Number in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • No

Durability

Case
  • >25% recycled content
Manual
  • 100%

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Secondary Material
  • Metal
Capacity
  • 9 L
Heat resistant
  • Yes
Non-slip feet
  • Yes
Transparent lid
  • No
Interface
  • Digital
Cord length
  • 0.8
Cord storage
  • Yes
Keep warm function
  • No
Programmes
  • 8 presets
Digital Touch-Screen Interface
  • Yes
Number of baskets
  • 2
Removable basket
  • Yes
Timer
  • Yes
Remote control
  • No
Internet connectivity
  • No
Technology
  • Rapid Air
Integrated on/off switch
  • No
Automatic shut-off
  • No
Adjustable thermostat
  • No
Power light
  • No
Cool-touch handgrips
  • Yes
Dishwasher safe
  • Yes
Temperature indicator
  • Yes
Coolwall enclosure
  • Yes
Maximum temperature (°C)
  • 200°C
Non-stick coating
  • Yes
Warranty
  • Yes
Single or dual basket
  • Dual basket
Connectivity
  • Non-connected

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 443.9
Product Width
  • 382.5
Product Height
  • 314.2
Product Weight
  • 7.85 kg
Product Dimension
  • 382.5 x 443.9 x 314.2 mm
Package Length
  • 490 mm
Package Width
  • 390 mm
Package Height
  • 370 mm
Package Weight
  • 9.68 kg
Package Dimension
  • 490 mm × 390 mm × 370 mm

General Specification

Dishwasher-safe parts
  • Yes

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/NA352