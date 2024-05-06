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Pet Series Water fountain

PAW3210/02

Pet Series Water fountain

Suggested retail price £44.99
£39.99
Pet Series_2024_PAW3210_D4_RedDot_PIM_16-9
Pet Series_2024_PAW3210_D4_RedDot_PIM_16-9
Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210_02 Dark Grey Front Product photo (PPL) 1X1
Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210_02 Dark Grey Product In Use Photo(PPL) know_when_to_refill 1X1
Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210_02 Dark Grey Product In Use Photo(PPL) run_dry_protection 1X1
Pet Series Water Fountain PAW3210_02 Dark Grey Main in-use photograph (PPL) 1X1

Give your cat the flowing water nature intended.

Pamper them. Always.

The 3000 Series fountain is designed with a whisker-friendly bowl for your cat's comfort so they stay happily hydrated. The fountain has a multi-layer filtration system and the easy-to-clean parts keep the hygiene level your cat expects.

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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
PAW3210/02

Features

Specifications

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 191 mm
Product Width
  • 214 mm
Product Height
  • 183 mm
Product Weight
  • 870 g
Package Length
  • 200 mm
Package Width
  • 190 mm
Package Height
  • 200 mm
Package Weight
  • 263 g

Compatibility

Included Accessories 1
  • Adapter (X 1)
Included Accessories 2
  • Cable (X 1)
Included Accessories 3
  • Filter X 1）
Related Accessories 1
  • QSG (X 1)
Related Accessories 2
  • IIB (X 1)

Durability

Weatherproof
  • NO
IP rating
  • NO
Case
  • 100% recycled paper
User Manual
  • 100% recycled paper

Technical Specifications

Power
  • DC 5 V/1 A
Voltage
  • AC 100 V~240 V
Frequency
  • 50 HZ/60 HZ
Number in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • NO
Energy Efficiency rating
  • NO

Safety feature

Automatic shut-off
  • YES
Child lock
  • NO

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Functions
  • Water fountain for pets
Product Type
  • Pet smart fountain
Certifications
  • CE/ROHS/REACH/CB
Capacity Water tank
  • 2.2 L
Cord length
  • 1.5 metre
Technology
  • Motion sensor
Integrated on/off switch
  • YES
Power light
  • YES
Dishwasher-safe parts
  • NO
Capacity level indicator
  • YES
BPA free
  • NO
Internet connectivity
  • NO
Smart home compatibility
  • NO
Wi-Fi range
  • NO
Warranty
  • 2 years
Compatible with dry food
  • NO
Compatible with semi-moist food
  • NO
Removable battery
  • NO
Self-clearing functionality
  • NO
EU declaration of conformity
  • YES

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/PAW3210