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Pet Series Water fountain
PAW3210/02
Pet Series Water fountain
Suggested retail price £44.99
£39.99
Give your cat the flowing water nature intended.
Pamper them. Always.
The 3000 Series fountain is designed with a whisker-friendly bowl for your cat's comfort so they stay happily hydrated. The fountain has a multi-layer filtration system and the easy-to-clean parts keep the hygiene level your cat expects.
PAW3210/02
Features
Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Compatibility
|Included Accessories 1
|Included Accessories 2
|Included Accessories 3
|Related Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 2
Durability
|Weatherproof
|IP rating
|Case
|User Manual
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
|Battery Product
|Energy Efficiency rating
Safety feature
|Automatic shut-off
|Child lock
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Functions
|Product Type
|Certifications
|Capacity Water tank
|Cord length
|Technology
|Integrated on/off switch
|Power light
|Dishwasher-safe parts
|Capacity level indicator
|BPA free
|Internet connectivity
|Smart home compatibility
|Wi-Fi range
|Warranty
|Compatible with dry food
|Compatible with semi-moist food
|Removable battery
|Self-clearing functionality
|EU declaration of conformity
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information