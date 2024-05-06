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PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

PSG7030/20

PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

£249.99
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Lightweight steam power to freshen your clothes

Smooth ironing for crease-free results

The Philips PerfectCare 7000 steam generator iron is ultra-light, and safe on all fabrics. OptimalTEMP technology allows you to save time whilst ironing.

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PSG7030/20

Features

Specifications

Fast crease removal

Continuous steam rate
  • Up to 120 g/min
Pressure
  • Max 8.0 bar
Power
  • Max 2100 W
Steam boost
  • Up to 600 g
Voltage
  • 220–240 V

General Specification

Soleplate material
  • SteamGlide Elite

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • Indonesia

Weight and Dimensions

Package dimensions (W x H x L)
  • 31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5 cm

Technical Specifications

Frequency
  • 50-60 Hz

Green efficiency

Energy saving*
  • 30 %

Scale management

Descaling and cleaning
  • Easy De-calc Plus
Calc clean reminder
  • Light

Technology

OptimalTEMP technology
  • Yes

Weight and Dimensions

Product Weight
  • 3.85 kg

General specifications

Hose length
  • 1.7 m
Hose storage
  • Compartment
Power cord length
  • 1.65 m
Power cord storage
  • Velcro fix
Warranty
  • 2 year worldwide guarantee

Easy to use

Heat-up time
  • 2 minute(s)
Water tank capacity
  • 1800 nm
Safe on all ironable fabrics
  • Yes
Soleplate
  • SteamGlide Elite
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Low water alert
  • Yes
Refill at any time during use
  • Yes
Tap water suitable
  • Yes

Size and weight

Weight of iron
  • 0.8 kg
Packaging dimensions (W x H x L)
  • 31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5 cm
Product dimensions (W x H x L)
  • 24 x 27.5 x 42 cm
Total weight with packaging
  • 5.3 kg
Weight of iron + base
  • 3.85 kg

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/PSG7030