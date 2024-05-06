PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator
PSG7030/20
PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator
£249.99
Lightweight steam power to freshen your clothes
Smooth ironing for crease-free results
The Philips PerfectCare 7000 steam generator iron is ultra-light, and safe on all fabrics. OptimalTEMP technology allows you to save time whilst ironing.
PSG7030/20
Features
Specifications
Fast crease removal
|Continuous steam rate
|Pressure
|Power
|Steam boost
|Voltage
General Specification
|Soleplate material
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Weight and Dimensions
|Package dimensions (W x H x L)
Technical Specifications
|Frequency
Green efficiency
|Energy saving*
Scale management
|Descaling and cleaning
|Calc clean reminder
Technology
|OptimalTEMP technology
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Weight
General specifications
|Hose length
|Hose storage
|Power cord length
|Power cord storage
|Warranty
Easy to use
|Heat-up time
|Water tank capacity
|Safe on all ironable fabrics
|Soleplate
|Detachable water tank
|Low water alert
|Refill at any time during use
|Tap water suitable
Size and weight
|Weight of iron
|Packaging dimensions (W x H x L)
|Product dimensions (W x H x L)
|Total weight with packaging
|Weight of iron + base
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information