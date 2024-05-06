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5000 Series Handheld Steamer

STH5020/40

5000 Series Handheld Steamer

Suggested retail price £59.99
£41.99
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STH5020_40
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Fashion future: steam meets style

Elevate your wardrobe coolness with Philips

You’ve chosen your outfit, but have no time to iron. Don’t worry, we've got you! Forget clunky irons and embrace the Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 Series. It’s ready to go in 35 seconds and a joy to use. No-burn guarantee with ultimate fashion flair!

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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
STH5020/40

Features

Specifications

Sustainability

Packaging
  • 100% recycled paper
Product
  • Made from 50% recycled plastic

Design

Colour
  • Coral

Country of Origin

Made in
  • China

General Specification

Product Type
  • Handheld Steamer
Heat-up time
  • 35 seconds
Foldable
  • Tilting head
Soleplate material
  • Metal
Steam plate
  • Metal
Calc management
  • No
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Water tank capacity
  • 120 ml
Variable steam levels
  • 2 settings: Eco and Max
Vertical steaming
  • Yes
Horizontal steaming
  • Yes
No burns guaranteed
  • Yes

Service

2 year warranty
  • Yes

Convenience

Cord length
  • 2 m
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Foldable
  • Tilting head
Water tank
  • 120 ml
Steam Light indicator
  • Yes
On/Off switch
  • Yes

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 31.7 cm
Product Width
  • 9.7 cm
Product Height
  • 8.6 cm
Product Weight
  • 800 g
Package Length
  • 33.2 cm
Package Width
  • 11 cm
Package Height
  • 9.5 cm
Package Weight
  • 909 g

Accessories

2-in-1 Glove and Pouch
  • Yes

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 1400 W
Continuous steam rate
  • 24 g/min
Voltage
  • 220–240 V

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/STH5020