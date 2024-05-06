5000 Series Handheld Steamer
STH5020/40
5000 Series Handheld Steamer
Suggested retail price £59.99
£41.99
Fashion future: steam meets style
Elevate your wardrobe coolness with Philips
You’ve chosen your outfit, but have no time to iron. Don’t worry, we've got you! Forget clunky irons and embrace the Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 Series. It’s ready to go in 35 seconds and a joy to use. No-burn guarantee with ultimate fashion flair!
STH5020/40
Features
Specifications
Sustainability
|Packaging
|Product
Design
|Colour
Country of Origin
|Made in
General Specification
|Product Type
|Heat-up time
|Foldable
|Soleplate material
|Steam plate
|Calc management
|Detachable water tank
|Water tank capacity
|Variable steam levels
|Vertical steaming
|Horizontal steaming
|No burns guaranteed
Service
|2 year warranty
Convenience
|Cord length
|Detachable water tank
|Foldable
|Water tank
|Steam Light indicator
|On/Off switch
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Accessories
|2-in-1 Glove and Pouch
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Continuous steam rate
|Voltage
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information