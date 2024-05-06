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All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

AIS8540/80

All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

Suggested retail price $ 739.00
$ 665.00
RFT AIS8540_80
RFT AIS8540_80
APS3 AIS8540_80
APS4 AIS8540_80
APS4 AIS8540_80
TEC1 AIS8540_80 with Background
TEC2 AIS8540_80 with Background
PDP1 AIS8540_80 with Background
PDP3 AIS8540_80
PDP4 AIS8540_80

Ironing reimagined

Greater versatility, performance and convenience**

The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.

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undefinedFree delivery islandwide
undefined3-5 working days
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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID AIS8540/80

Features

Specifications

Specs

Design

Integrated wheels
  • Yes
Color
  • Dark Slate / Gold

General Specification

Product type
  • All-in-One
Heat up time
  • 90 seconds
Soleplate material
  • Ceramic
Calc management
  • No de-calc needed
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Water tank capacity
  • 1.2 L
Variable steam levels
  • 3 settings: Eco, Normal, Max.
Vertical steaming
  • Yes
Warranty/Guarantee
  • 2 year worldwide guarantee

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Weight and Dimensions

Soleplate dimensions
  • 196 cm²
Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
  • 49.5 x 50.5 x 121 cm
Product dimensions extended (WxHxL)
  • 49.5 x 50.5 x 155 cm
Package dimensions (WxHxL)
  • 40 x 60.5 x 60 cm
Power cord length
  • 1.9 m
Hose cord length
  • 1.28 m
Board size (WxHxL)
  • 36 x 83 x 3 cm
Iron weight
  • 0.74 kg
Product Weight
  • 11.9 kg
Total weight with packaging
  • 15.7 kg

Accessories

Garment hanger
  • Integrated flip hook
Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
  • Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board with tapered tip
Board cover - Top layer
  • 3 layers, heavy melange top layer
Adjustable pole(s)
  • Yes
Iron dock
  • Multi-position dock: right and top of the ironing board

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 2200 W
Pressure
  • 6.0 Bar
Continuous steam rate
  • 90 g/min
Steam-on-demand
  • Yes
Steam boost
  • 300 g
Frequency
  • 50-60 Hz
Voltage
  • 110V (Taiwan), 127V (Brazil LV), 220V (China, Korea, Brazil HV), 240V (ROW)
Technology
  • OptimalTEMP technology, Dual Heating technology

Safety

Automatic shut-off
  • Yes

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/AIS8540