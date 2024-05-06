All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series
AIS8540/80
All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series
Suggested retail price $ 739.00
$ 665.00
Ironing reimagined
Greater versatility, performance and convenience**
The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.
Bundle deal
Select one item
ID AIS8540/80
Features
Specifications
Specs
Design
|Integrated wheels
|Color
General Specification
|Product type
|Heat up time
|Soleplate material
|Calc management
|Detachable water tank
|Water tank capacity
|Variable steam levels
|Vertical steaming
|Warranty/Guarantee
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Weight and Dimensions
|Soleplate dimensions
|Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
|Product dimensions extended (WxHxL)
|Package dimensions (WxHxL)
|Power cord length
|Hose cord length
|Board size (WxHxL)
|Iron weight
|Product Weight
|Total weight with packaging
Accessories
|Garment hanger
|Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
|Board cover - Top layer
|Adjustable pole(s)
|Iron dock
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Pressure
|Continuous steam rate
|Steam-on-demand
|Steam boost
|Frequency
|Voltage
|Technology
Safety
|Automatic shut-off
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information