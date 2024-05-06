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Maintenance accessories Calc and Water filter

CA6903/10

Maintenance accessories Calc and Water filter

Suggested retail price $ 28.00
$ 26.00
CA6903_10_ROW_39431_x1_Filter_Product_RGB_PIM
CA6903_10_ROW_39431_x1_Filter_Product_RGB_PIM
CA6903_10 PDP

No descaling up to 5000 cups*

With each filter you can enjoy up to 625* cups!

Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

undefinedFree delivery islandwide
undefined3-5 working days
Icon of EllipseAtome Paylater
undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID CA6903/10

Features

Specifications

Specs

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 8.00 cm
Product Width
  • 8.00 cm
Product Height
  • 8.00 cm
Product Weight
  • 0.143 kg
Package Length
  • 6.00 cm
Package Width
  • 9.50 cm
Package Height
  • 15.00 cm
Package Weight
  • 0.165 kg

Compatibility

Machines
  • 800 series, 1200 series, 2200 series, 3200 series, 4300 series, 4400 series, 5400 series, 5500 series, GranAroma, Xelsis

General Specification

Product type
  • Accessory
Primary Material
  • Plastic
Warranty
  • 2 years
Certifications
  • Yes

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Durability

Packaging
  • 70% recycled materials
User Manual
  • > 75% recyled paper

Technical Specifications

Power
  • No
Items in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • No

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/CA6903