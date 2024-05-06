Maintenance accessories Calc and Water filter
CA6903/10
Maintenance accessories Calc and Water filter
Suggested retail price $ 28.00
$ 26.00
No descaling up to 5000 cups*
With each filter you can enjoy up to 625* cups!
Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
ID CA6903/10
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Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information