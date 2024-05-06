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Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

FY1119/30

Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

Suggested retail price $ 55.00
$ 43.00
FY1119_30_ROW.tif
FY1119_30_ROW.tif

Powerful protection for the best performance

Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

Powerful protection for the best performance

undefinedFree delivery islandwide
undefined3-5 working days
Icon of EllipseAtome Paylater
undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID FY1119/30

Features

Specifications

Specs

Replacement

For Philips air purifier(s)
  • DE5205

Maintenance

Wash under water
  • No
Clean with a brush
  • No
Clean with chemical products
  • No

Performance

Particle filtration
  • 99.97% at 0.003 microns
Allergen filtration
  • Allergen filtration
Virus & aerosol filtration
  • 99.9%

Weight and dimensions

Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
  • 43*254*280 mm
Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
  • 52*270*296 mm
Weight of product
  • 0.218 kg
Weight incl. packaging
  • 0.396 kg

Design and finishing

Color(s)
  • White, grey

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/FY1119