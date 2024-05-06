Coffee Days - up to -15% off. Check now! Shop now
Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
FY1119/30
Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
Suggested retail price $ 55.00
$ 43.00
Powerful protection for the best performance
Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly
Powerful protection for the best performance
ID FY1119/30
Features
Specifications
Specs
Replacement
|For Philips air purifier(s)
Maintenance
|Wash under water
|Clean with a brush
|Clean with chemical products
Performance
|Particle filtration
|Allergen filtration
|Virus & aerosol filtration
Weight and dimensions
|Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
|Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
|Weight of product
|Weight incl. packaging
Design and finishing
|Color(s)
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information