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Daily Collection Induction cooker - stainless steel induction pot included

HD4911/62

Daily Collection Induction cooker - stainless steel induction pot included

Suggested retail price $ 99.00
$ 89.00
Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Induction cooker
Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Induction cooker
Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Induction cooker

Adds life to your meals

Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition, stainless steel induction pot included

Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a stainless steel induction pot and a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID HD4911/62

Features

Specifications

Specs

Design specifications

Materials of main body
  • Full galss panel
Color(s)
  • Black
Height
  • 65 mm
Width
  • 280 mm
Depth
  • 350 mm
Weight (incl. packaging)
  • 4 kg

Technical specifications

Voltage
  • 220-240 V
Cord length
  • 1.2 m
Frequency
  • 50-60 Hz
Wattage
  • 2100 W

Dimensions

Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
  • 332(W)X212(D)X392(H)
Set dimension (WxHxD)
  • 280(W)×350(D)×65(H)

General specifications

Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
  • Yes
Auto-off program cooks food safely
  • Yes
More comfortable cooking without flame
  • Yes
Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
  • Yes
24-hour timer setting
  • Yes
Touch sensor control panel
  • Yes

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD4911