Daily Collection Induction cooker - stainless steel induction pot included
HD4911/62
Daily Collection Induction cooker - stainless steel induction pot included
Suggested retail price $ 99.00
$ 89.00
Adds life to your meals
Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition, stainless steel induction pot included
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a stainless steel induction pot and a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.
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ID HD4911/62
Features
Specifications
Specs
Design specifications
|Materials of main body
|Color(s)
|Height
|Width
|Depth
|Weight (incl. packaging)
Technical specifications
|Voltage
|Cord length
|Frequency
|Wattage
Dimensions
|Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
|Set dimension (WxHxD)
General specifications
|Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
|Auto-off program cooks food safely
|More comfortable cooking without flame
|Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
|24-hour timer setting
|Touch sensor control panel
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information