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Accessory for Airfryer XXL 8.3L 2-in-1 Steam & Stir-fry Set
HD9960/00
Accessory for Airfryer XXL 8.3L 2-in-1 Steam & Stir-fry Set
Suggested retail price $ 69.00
$ 59.00
The first airfryer accessory to steam and stir-fry
Two new ways to enjoy your airfryer
Steam vegetables and dumplings, and stir-fry healthy family meals. Our unique 2-in-1 Steam and Stir-fry Set features a wok-shaped design for your favorite Asian dishes. Explore new ways of cooking with our HomeID app.
ID HD9960/00
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|Included Accessories 1
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