Coffee Makers

Kitchen Appliances

Garment Care & Ironing

Floor Care Vacuums & Mops

Climate Care

Home Safety

Deals

Support and Service

About us

Singapore English (Singapore)
Coffee Days - up to -15% off. Check now! Shop now

Accessory for Airfryer XXL 8.3L 2-in-1 Steam & Stir-fry Set

HD9960/00

Accessory for Airfryer XXL 8.3L 2-in-1 Steam & Stir-fry Set

Suggested retail price $ 69.00
$ 59.00
RFT_HD9960_00_1x1_SRGB
RFT_HD9960_00_1x1_SRGB
F1_HD9960_00_Stir_Fry_Pans_East_1x1_SRGB
RFT_HD9960_00_1x1_SRGB
FIM_HD9960_00_Steaming_Tray_and_Lid_Dumplings_East_1x1_SRGB
F3_HD9960_00_Lock_and_toss_system_16x9_SRGB

The first airfryer accessory to steam and stir-fry

Two new ways to enjoy your airfryer

Steam vegetables and dumplings, and stir-fry healthy family meals. Our unique 2-in-1 Steam and Stir-fry Set features a wok-shaped design for your favorite Asian dishes. Explore new ways of cooking with our HomeID app.

undefinedFree delivery islandwide
undefined3-5 working days
Icon of EllipseAtome Paylater
undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID HD9960/00

Features

Specifications

Specs

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 217
Product Width
  • 216
Product Height
  • 91
Product Weight
  • 0,924 Kg
Package Length
  • 224
Package Width
  • 224
Package Height
  • 95
Package Weight
  • 1.25 kg

Compatibility

Included Accessories 1
  • steaming and stir-frying

General Specification

Primary Material
  • stainless steel

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Durability

Case
  • >60% recycled materials

Technical Specifications

Number in pack
  • 1
Energy Efficiency rating
  • N/a
Battery Product
  • No

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD9960