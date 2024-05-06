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7000 Series PerfectCare Steam Generator

PSG7300/70

7000 Series PerfectCare Steam Generator

Suggested retail price $ 799.00
$ 599.00
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Fast ironing with automatic steam

Effortless ironing. Great results.

New PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for you to iron effortlessly with automatic steam. With our motion-sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. With OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics.

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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID PSG7300/70

Features

Specifications

Specs

Design

Color
  • Dark Forest
  • Met. Chalky Camel

General Specification

Heat up time
  • 2 mins
Soleplate name
  • SteamGlide Elite
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Water tank capacity
  • 1.5L
Vertical steaming
  • Yes
Warranty/Guarantee
  • 2 years

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • Indonesia

Weight and Dimensions

Product dimensions (WxHxL)
  • 24 x 28.8 x 44.4 cm
Package dimensions (WxHxL)
  • 31 x 28.8 x 49 cm
Power cord length
  • 1.65 m
Hose cord length
  • 1.7 m
Product Weight
  • 4.55kg
  • Weight of the Iron+base: 4.69kg
Total weight with packaging
  • 6.4 kg

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 3120W
Pressure
  • 8.5 bar
Ready to use
  • Light
Continuous steam rate
  • Up to 170 g/min
Steam boost
  • 650 g
Frequency
  • 50 – 60 Hz
Voltage
  • 220V-240 V
Technology
  • OptimalTEMP

Safety

Automatic shut-off
  • Yes

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/PSG7300