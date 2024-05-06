7000 Series PerfectCare Steam Generator
PSG7300/70
7000 Series PerfectCare Steam Generator
Suggested retail price $ 799.00
$ 599.00
Fast ironing with automatic steam
Effortless ironing. Great results.
New PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for you to iron effortlessly with automatic steam. With our motion-sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. With OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics.
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Select one item
ID PSG7300/70
Features
Specifications
Specs
Design
|Color
General Specification
|Heat up time
|Soleplate name
|Detachable water tank
|Water tank capacity
|Vertical steaming
|Warranty/Guarantee
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Weight and Dimensions
|Product dimensions (WxHxL)
|Package dimensions (WxHxL)
|Power cord length
|Hose cord length
|Product Weight
|Total weight with packaging
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Pressure
|Ready to use
|Continuous steam rate
|Steam boost
|Frequency
|Voltage
|Technology
Safety
|Automatic shut-off
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information