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Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard

STE3170/80

Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard

Suggested retail price $ 285.00
$ 209.00
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Easy, every day de-creasing

Tilting StyleBoard for better results

Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser.

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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID STE3170/80

Features

Specifications

Specs

Sustainability

PVC-free hose
  • Yes
Packaging
  • 100% recyclable
User Manual
  • 85% recycled paper

Design

Color
  • Black

General Specification

Product type
  • Stand Steamer
Heat up time
  • <1 minute
Soleplate material
  • Metal
Calc management
  • Descaling and cleaning - Easy Rinse
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Suitable for tap water
  • Yes
Water tank capacity
  • 2 L
Extra large filling hole
  • Yes
Variable steam levels
  • 3 settings
Vertical steaming
  • Yes
Integrated power plug
  • Yes
Silicone steam hose
  • Yes
Warranty/Guarantee
  • 2 year worldwide guarantee

Weight and Dimensions

Product dimensions (WxHxL)
  • 32x172x31 cm
Power cord length
  • 1.8 m
Hose cord length
  • 1.33 m
Pole dimensions extended
  • 101 cm
Ironing mat dimensions
  • 32.7 x 60.8 cm
Board size (WxHxL)
  • 32x5x60 cm
Cover size (WxHxL)
  • 33x5x61 cm
Ironing surface
  • 60 cm
Foam layer thickness
  • 5 mm
Steamer head weight
  • 0.43 kg
Board weight
  • 0.6781 kg
Product Weight
  • 4.23 kg
Total weight with packaging
  • 2.33 kg

Accessories

StyleBoard
  • Vertical & Tilting
Board cover - Top layer
  • 100% cotton
Easy steamer head holder
  • Yes
Adjustable pole(s)
  • Yes
MyEssence fragrance cap
  • Yes
Brush
  • Yes
Glove
  • Yes

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 2000 W
Ready to use
  • <1 minute
Continuous steam rate
  • 40 g/min
Voltage
  • 220-240 V

Safety

Automatic shut-off
  • Yes
Safe on all ironable fabrics
  • Even delicates like silk

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/STE3170