Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard
STE3170/80
Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard
Suggested retail price $ 285.00
$ 209.00
Easy, every day de-creasing
Tilting StyleBoard for better results
Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser.
ID STE3170/80
Features
Specifications
Specs
Sustainability
|PVC-free hose
|Packaging
|User Manual
Design
|Color
General Specification
|Product type
|Heat up time
|Soleplate material
|Calc management
|Detachable water tank
|Suitable for tap water
|Water tank capacity
|Extra large filling hole
|Variable steam levels
|Vertical steaming
|Integrated power plug
|Silicone steam hose
|Warranty/Guarantee
Weight and Dimensions
|Product dimensions (WxHxL)
|Power cord length
|Hose cord length
|Pole dimensions extended
|Ironing mat dimensions
|Board size (WxHxL)
|Cover size (WxHxL)
|Ironing surface
|Foam layer thickness
|Steamer head weight
|Board weight
|Product Weight
|Total weight with packaging
Accessories
|StyleBoard
|Board cover - Top layer
|Easy steamer head holder
|Adjustable pole(s)
|MyEssence fragrance cap
|Brush
|Glove
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Ready to use
|Continuous steam rate
|Voltage
Safety
|Automatic shut-off
|Safe on all ironable fabrics
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information