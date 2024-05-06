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Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer

STH1000/16

Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer

Suggested retail price $ 59.00
$ 39.00
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Easy-to-use, easy-to-store

Lightweight design for quick de-wrinkling

Enjoy effortless and quick steaming with our Handheld Steamer 1000 Series. With its lightweight and compact design, perfecting your look has never been easier- making it your ultimate styling companion. Just plug in and you're ready to go!

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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID STH1000/16

Features

Specifications

Specs

Guarantee

2 year worldwide guarantee
  • Yes

Weight and dimensions

Product dimensions (WxHxL)
  • 9.2*19.0*11.3 cm
Weight of product
  • 520g

Easy to use

Water tank capacity
  • 85 nm
Safe on all ironable fabrics
  • Yes
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Refill any time during use
  • Yes
Power cord length
  • 1.6 m
Ready to use
  • Light indicator
Heat up time
  • 35 sec

Fast & powerful crease removal

Vertical steaming
  • Yes
Horizontal steaming
  • No
Steam rate
  • Up to 18mg/min

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/STH1000