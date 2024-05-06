Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer
STH1000/16
Handheld Steamer 1000 Series Handheld steamer
Suggested retail price $ 59.00
$ 39.00
Easy-to-use, easy-to-store
Lightweight design for quick de-wrinkling
Enjoy effortless and quick steaming with our Handheld Steamer 1000 Series. With its lightweight and compact design, perfecting your look has never been easier- making it your ultimate styling companion. Just plug in and you're ready to go!
ID STH1000/16
Features
Specifications
Specs
Guarantee
|2 year worldwide guarantee
Weight and dimensions
|Product dimensions (WxHxL)
|Weight of product
Easy to use
|Water tank capacity
|Safe on all ironable fabrics
|Detachable water tank
|Refill any time during use
|Power cord length
|Ready to use
|Heat up time
Fast & powerful crease removal
|Vertical steaming
|Horizontal steaming
|Steam rate
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information