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2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

XB2023/61

2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

Suggested retail price $ 169.00
$ 139.00
Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

High suction power with powerful motor

Durable design you can trust

Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor.

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undefinedFree delivery islandwide
undefined3-5 working days
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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID XB2023/61

Features

Specifications

Specs

Compatibility

Related Accessories 1
  • Relevant filter variant XV1220/01

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Color
  • Arctic White & Sky Blue
Product type
  • Bagless vacuum cleaner
Noise level (standard)
  • 82 dB
Suction power
  • 360 W
Dust capacity
  • 1.3L
Warranty
  • 2 years
Action radius
  • 8.8 m
Input power (IEC)
  • 1600 W
Input power (max)
  • 1800 W
Motor Filter
  • Washable filter
Exhaust filter
  • SuperClean Air filter
Tube coupling
  • Conical
Carrying handle
  • Front
Power control
  • No
Tube type
  • Metal 2-piece telescopic
Wheel type
  • Plastic
Accessory storage
  • Yes
Parking position
  • Vertical & horizontal
Technology
  • PowerCyclone 4
Cord length
  • 6 m

Durability

User Manual
  • 100% recycled paper

Design

Sustainable package
  • 100% recycled materials

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 415 mm
Product Width
  • 270 mm
Product Height
  • 250 mm
Package Length
  • 330 mm
Package Width
  • 490 mm
Package Height
  • 285 mm
Package Weight
  • 6.89 kg
Product Weight
  • 4,4 kg

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Technical Specifications

Voltage
  • 230-240V
Frequency
  • 50-60 Hz

Accessories

Standard nozzle
  • Multi-purpose nozzle
Included accessories
  • Stored crevice tool

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/XB2023