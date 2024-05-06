2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
XB2023/61
2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
Suggested retail price $ 169.00
$ 139.00
High suction power with powerful motor
Durable design you can trust
Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor.
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ID XB2023/61
Features
Specifications
Specs
Compatibility
|Related Accessories 1
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Color
|Product type
|Noise level (standard)
|Suction power
|Dust capacity
|Warranty
|Action radius
|Input power (IEC)
|Input power (max)
|Motor Filter
|Exhaust filter
|Tube coupling
|Carrying handle
|Power control
|Tube type
|Wheel type
|Accessory storage
|Parking position
|Technology
|Cord length
Durability
|User Manual
Design
|Sustainable package
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
|Product Weight
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Technical Specifications
|Voltage
|Frequency
Accessories
|Standard nozzle
|Included accessories
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information