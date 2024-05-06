7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Pet
XC7055/01
7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Pet
Suggested retail price $ 799.00
$ 629.00
Cleans more dust & dirt than any cordless vacuum
Up to 80min(1), ultimate power across the home
Want a clean floor without pet hair all over the home? Meet the Philips Cordless Vacuum 7000 Pet - ultimate cordless companion. Maximum clean, minimum battery use(2), thanks to PowerCyclone 12, for a clean home on a single charge(8).
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Select one item
ID XC7055/01
Features
Specifications
Specs
Compatibility
|Related Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 2
|Related Accessories 3
|Related Accessories 4
|Related Accessories 5
|Related Accessories 6
Use Cases
|Suitable for floor types
|Handheld option
|Mopping function
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight (Handheld only)
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Functions
|Floor Recognition
|Smart home compatibility
|Internet connectivity
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Color
|Cyclone technology
|Settings
|Runtime (Eco)
|Runtime (Turbo)
|Airflow (max)
|Dust capacity
|Noise level
|Battery type
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Charging Time
|Display type
|Filter type
|LED lights
|Warranty
|EU declaration of conformity
|Battery Product
Design
|Recycled plastic, incl. accessories
|Sustainable package
Accessories
|Standard nozzle
|Included accessories
|Additional nozzles
|Charging Station
|Aqua nozzle
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information