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7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Pet

XC7055/01

7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Pet

Suggested retail price $ 799.00
$ 629.00
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Cleans more dust & dirt than any cordless vacuum

Up to 80min(1), ultimate power across the home

Want a clean floor without pet hair all over the home? Meet the Philips Cordless Vacuum 7000 Pet - ultimate cordless companion. Maximum clean, minimum battery use(2), thanks to PowerCyclone 12, for a clean home on a single charge(8).

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undefinedFree delivery islandwide
undefined3-5 working days
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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID XC7055/01

Features

Specifications

Specs

Compatibility

Related Accessories 1
  • XV1670/02 - Microfiber ​Pads
Related Accessories 2
  • XV1797/01 - Battery Pack and Charger
Related Accessories 3
  • XV1681/01 - Replacement ​Filter
Related Accessories 4
  • XV1685/01 - Complete Home Cleaning Kit
Related Accessories 5
  • XV1684/01 - Mini Turbo Brush
Related Accessories 6
  • XV1792/01 - Floor Cleaning Solution

Use Cases

Suitable for floor types
  • Hard & Soft floors
Handheld option
  • Yes
Mopping function
  • Yes

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 18.5 cm
Product Width
  • 25.5 cm
Product Height
  • 115 cm
Product Weight (Handheld only)
  • 1687 g
Package Length
  • 20 cm
Package Width
  • 31.5 cm
Package Height
  • 74.8 cm
Package Weight
  • 5.9 kg

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Functions

Floor Recognition
  • Yes
Smart home compatibility
  • No
Internet connectivity
  • No

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Aluminium & Plastic
Color
  • Coral Mood
Cyclone technology
  • PowerCyclone 12
Settings
  • Eco, Normal, Turbo & Auto
Runtime (Eco)
  • 80 min
Runtime (Turbo)
  • 30 min
Airflow (max)
  • 1080 l/min
Dust capacity
  • 0.6 L
Noise level
  • < 80 dB
Battery type
  • Replaceable lithium-ion
Voltage
  • 25.2V
Frequency
  • 50/60Hz
Charging Time
  • 6.5 hour(s)
Display type
  • Smart LCD
Filter type
  • 5-stage filtration
LED lights
  • Yes
Warranty
  • 2 years
EU declaration of conformity
  • Yes
Battery Product
  • Yes

Design

Recycled plastic, incl. accessories
  • 869.3
Sustainable package
  • Yes

Accessories

Standard nozzle
  • Triactive Smart LED Nozzle
Included accessories
  • - Upholstery tool with LEDGuide - Crevice tool with LEDGuide - Combination tool with LEDGuide 1 microfiber pad
Additional nozzles
  • Mini TurboBrush (XV1684)
Charging Station
  • Wall-mount
Aqua nozzle
  • Aqua Module

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/XC7055