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Philips Accessories | Philips Home

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Spare Parts and Accessories

When something needs replacing, finding the right part shouldn’t be a hassle. Philips spare parts and accessories help keep your appliances working the way they should, without the need to replace the whole product. Whether it’s a worn component or an extra accessory you’ve been meaning to add, you’ll find genuine Philips parts made to fit and perform properly. To ensure a perfect fit and avoid compatibility issues, please have your specific model number or product name at hand while you browse. By choosing genuine manufacturer components, you not only maintain your product’s warranty but also ensure you are getting the most out of your Philips devices for years to come. Browse the range of Philips spare parts to extend the life of your appliances and keep them running smoothly, just as intended.

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Kitchen Appliances

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Coffee Machines

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Climate Care

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Garment Care

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Floor Care

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