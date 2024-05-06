Kitchen Appliances Accessories
Accessory for Airfryer 6.2 L Grill Set
HD9946/00
- Grill plate accessory
- Endless inspiration with HomeID
- Easy clean-up
Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
HD9945/01
- 1 x baking accessory
- 9 x silicone muffin cups
Accessory for Airfryer 3.2 and 4.2 L Grill Kit
HD9926/00
- 4 skewers for special grilled recipes
- Daily inspiration for new recipes
- Double-layer cooking
Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L
HD9925/01
- 1 x baking accessory
- 7 x silicone muffin cups
Airfryer accessory 6.2 L, 8.3 L and 9 L Breakfast Set
HD9921/00
- Prep a full, varied breakfast in 1 go
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
Airfryer accessory 6.2 L, 8.3 L and 9 L 2 Layer Cooking Set
HD9920/00
- Max cooking space w/ 2 lyr cooking set
- Cook full meals in one go
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit
HD9904/01
- Accessory kit
- 1 x double layer accessory
- 7 x silicone muffin cups
Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit XXL
HD9959/00
- Grill plate
- 6 Skewers
Accessory for Philips Airfryer Family-Sized Baking Kit
HD9956/00
- 1 x Family-sized baking tray
- 9 x silicone muffin cups
Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit Breakfast Kit
HD9955/00
- 1 x Breakfast tray
- 4 x egg muffin cups
- 1 x tongs
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