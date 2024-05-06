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Kitchen Appliances Accessories

10 results
Accessory for Airfryer 6.2 L Grill Set

Accessory for Airfryer 6.2 L Grill Set

HD9946/00

  • Grill plate accessory
  • Endless inspiration with HomeID
  • Easy clean-up
£29.99
Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

HD9945/01

  • 1 x baking accessory
  • 9 x silicone muffin cups
£29.99
Accessory for Airfryer 3.2 and 4.2 L Grill Kit

Accessory for Airfryer 3.2 and 4.2 L Grill Kit

HD9926/00

  • 4 skewers for special grilled recipes
  • Daily inspiration for new recipes
  • Double-layer cooking
£24.99
Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L

Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L

HD9925/01

  • 1 x baking accessory
  • 7 x silicone muffin cups
£22.99
Airfryer accessory 6.2 L, 8.3 L and 9 L Breakfast Set

Airfryer accessory 6.2 L, 8.3 L and 9 L Breakfast Set

HD9921/00

  • Prep a full, varied breakfast in 1 go
  • Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
£24.99
Airfryer accessory 6.2 L, 8.3 L and 9 L 2 Layer Cooking Set

Airfryer accessory 6.2 L, 8.3 L and 9 L 2 Layer Cooking Set

HD9920/00

  • Max cooking space w/ 2 lyr cooking set
  • Cook full meals in one go
  • Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
£24.99
Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit

Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit

HD9904/01

  • Accessory kit
  • 1 x double layer accessory
  • 7 x silicone muffin cups
£22.99
Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit XXL

Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit XXL

HD9959/00

  • Grill plate
  • 6 Skewers
£31.99
Accessory for Philips Airfryer Family-Sized Baking Kit

Accessory for Philips Airfryer Family-Sized Baking Kit

HD9956/00

  • 1 x Family-sized baking tray
  • 9 x silicone muffin cups
£39.99
Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit Breakfast Kit

Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit Breakfast Kit

HD9955/00

  • 1 x Breakfast tray
  • 4 x egg muffin cups
  • 1 x tongs
£31.99
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