pageMetaResolver.product.heading

(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

(2) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.

(3) It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 170 m²/h by the room size of 48 m² (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height.

(4) From the air that passes through the filter material, tested with birch pollen dust on filter media according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.

(5) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCoV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCoV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

(6) The average noise level, tested to IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD.

(7) Declared CADR per Watt, at max. power, vs. top 20 selling air purifiers on Amazon Germany, March 2023

(8) The recommended lifespan is calculated based on the average usage time of the Philips users and the WHO data on the pollution level in the city. Actual life is affected by usage environment and frequency. Applicable only in countries where the Philips store is available.