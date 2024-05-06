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Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions

HD9285/91

Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions

£219.99
RFT HD9285
RFT HD9285
D5 HD9285_uncropped
D1 HD9285_uncropped
U6 HD9285
CXT HD9285_RapidAir_Technology_1x1

Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals

Pair with the HomeID app

The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is your everyday cooking companion for creating hassle-free, nutritionally balanced and great-tasting meals for the whole family, any day of the week.

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HD9285/91

Features

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour(s)
  • Black and dark silver

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Country of origin

Made in
  • China

Technical specifications

Voltage
  • 220–240 V
Power
  • 2000 W
Cord length
  • 0.8 m
Frequency
  • 50 Hz

Sustainability

Packaging
  • > 90% recycled materials
User manual
  • 100% recycled paper

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 2225
Voltage
  • 230
Frequency
  • 50
Number in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • No

Weight and dimensions

Weight of product
  • 6.25 kg
Dimension of product (L x W x H)
  • 410 x 300 x 330 mm

Cooking Functions

High airflow
  • • Fry
  • • Roast
  • • Grill
  • • Bake
  • • One-pot cooking
  • • Stir-fry
  • • Saute
  • • Cook from frozen
  • • Reheat
  • • Defrost
  • • Keep warm
  • • Dehydrate
  • • Toast
  • • Stew
  • • Ferment
  • • Confit

Durability

Case
  • > 90% recycled content
Manual
  • 100% recycled paper

Service

2 year worldwide guarantee
  • Yes

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Secondary Material
  • Metal
Capacity
  • 7.2 L (1.4 kg)
Heat resistant
  • Yes
Non-slip feet
  • Yes
Transparent lid
  • No
Interface
  • Digital
Cord length
  • 1.6
Cord storage
  • Yes
Keep warm function
  • Yes
Programmes
  • 5
Number of baskets
  • 1
Removable basket
  • Yes
Timer
  • Yes
Remote control
  • Yes
Internet connectivity
  • Yes
Technology
  • Rapid Air
Integrated on/off switch
  • Yes
Automatic shut-off
  • Yes
Adjustable thermostat
  • Yes
Power light
  • Yes
Cool-touch handgrips
  • Yes
Dishwasher safe
  • Yes
Temperature indicator
  • Yes
Coolwall enclosure
  • Yes
Maximum temperature (°C)
  • 200
Related Accessories 1
  • Pizza Kit
Related Accessories 2
  • Baking Kit
Related Accessories 3
  • Grill Kit
Non-stick coating
  • Yes
Warranty
  • 2
Eco tax
  • 1.8
Single or dual basket
  • Single basket
Connectivity
  • Yes
Related Accessories 4
  • Double-layer rack
Related Accessories 5
  • Breakfast set

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 43.1
Product Width
  • 32.2
Product Height
  • 31.6
Product Weight
  • 7.99
Product Dimension
  • 43.1 x 32.2 x 31.6
Package Length
  • 47.41
Package Width
  • 35.42
Package Height
  • 34.76
Package Weight
  • 8.78
Package Dimension
  • 47.41 x 35.42 x 34.76

Capacity

Basket (kg)
  • 1.4 kg

General specifications

Power-on light
  • Yes
Automatic shut-off
  • Yes
Dishwasher safe
  • Yes
Temperature control
  • 40–200°C
Preset cooking function
  • Yes
Product features
  • Wi-Fi connected
  • Rapid Air technology
  • Fat Removal
  • HomeID App
  • Keep warm
Time control
  • Up to 60 minutes
Non-stick coating
  • Yes
QuickClean
  • Yes
BPA-free inner coating
  • Yes

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD9285