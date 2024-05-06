Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions
HD9285/91
Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions
£219.99
Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals
Pair with the HomeID app
The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is your everyday cooking companion for creating hassle-free, nutritionally balanced and great-tasting meals for the whole family, any day of the week.
HD9285/91
Features
Specifications
Design and finishing
|Colour(s)
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Country of origin
|Made in
Technical specifications
|Voltage
|Power
|Cord length
|Frequency
Sustainability
|Packaging
|User manual
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
|Battery Product
Weight and dimensions
|Weight of product
|Dimension of product (L x W x H)
Cooking Functions
|High airflow
Durability
|Case
|Manual
Service
|2 year worldwide guarantee
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Secondary Material
|Capacity
|Heat resistant
|Non-slip feet
|Transparent lid
|Interface
|Cord length
|Cord storage
|Keep warm function
|Programmes
|Number of baskets
|Removable basket
|Timer
|Remote control
|Internet connectivity
|Technology
|Integrated on/off switch
|Automatic shut-off
|Adjustable thermostat
|Power light
|Cool-touch handgrips
|Dishwasher safe
|Temperature indicator
|Coolwall enclosure
|Maximum temperature (°C)
|Related Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 2
|Related Accessories 3
|Non-stick coating
|Warranty
|Eco tax
|Single or dual basket
|Connectivity
|Related Accessories 4
|Related Accessories 5
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Product Dimension
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
|Package Dimension
Capacity
|Basket (kg)
General specifications
|Power-on light
|Automatic shut-off
|Dishwasher safe
|Temperature control
|Preset cooking function
|Product features
|Time control
|Non-stick coating
|QuickClean
|BPA-free inner coating
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information