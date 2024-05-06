Coffee Makers

Kitchen Appliances

Garment Care & Ironing

Floor Care Vacuums & Mops

Climate Care

Pet Care

Parts & Accessories

Deals

Support

About us

English (GB)

PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

PSG6064/86

PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

£299.99
PSG6064_F_RGB.tif
PSG6064_F_RGB.tif
PSG6064_PUP4_OptimalTemp_NoBurns_16x9.tif
PSG6064_PUP5_SafeCarryLock_16x9.tif
PSG6064_E2_AdvancedSoleplate_16x9.tif
PSG6064_APS2_RGB.tif
PSG6064_PUP1_RGB.tif
PSG6064_PDP1_RGB.tif
PSG6064_PDP2_RGB.tif
PSG6064_OneIdealTemperature_16x9.tif
PSG6064_PUP2_PowerfulSteam_16x9.tif
PSG6064_PUP3_LightweightAndCompact_16x9.tif
PSG6064_EU9_PIM_RGB.tif
PSG6064_E1_SmartCalcClean_16x9.tif
PSG6064_Main_In_Use_16x9.tif
PSG6064_PDP3_RGB.tif
PSG6064_U1_RGB.tif
PSG6064_PDP4_RGB.tif
PSG6064_U2_RGB.tif
PSG6064_E3_DetachableWaterTank_16x9.tif
PSG6064_PUP6_AutomaticShutOff_16x9.tif
PSG6064_RFT_RGB.tif

Great performance with the Philips PerfectCare

The PSG6064/86 is ultra-fast and extra compact

The Philips PerfectCare 6000 Series is ultra fast and extra compact for excellent performance. Make life easier with this high-quality steam generator iron.

undefinedFree shipping on orders over £20
undefined1-3 working days
Icon of EllipseChoose how to pay with Klarna
undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
PSG6064/86

Features

Specifications

Fast crease removal

Pressure
  • 8 bar
Power
  • 2400 W
Steam boost
  • Up to 600 g
Continuous steam
  • 130 g/min
Vertical Steam
  • Yes
Voltage
  • 220–240 V

Calc management

Suitable for tap water
  • Yes
Calc clean solution
  • Smart Calc Clean
Calc clean reminder
  • Sound & light indicator

Accessories

Calc Clean container
  • Yes

Green efficiency

Recycled plastic used
  • 35–40 %
Energy saving*
  • Up to 30% energy savings*

Technology

OptimalTEMP technology
  • Yes
ProVelocity steam engine
  • Yes

Weight and Dimensions

Weight of iron
  • 1.2 kg
Packaging dimensions (W x H x L)
  • 22.7 x 34.2 x 43.0 cm
Product dimensions (W x H x L)
  • 16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8 cm
Weight of iron + base
  • 3.4 kg

General specifications

Hose storage
  • Compartment
Power cord storage
  • Velcro fix
Safety carry lock
  • Yes
Auto shut-off
  • Yes

Easy to use

Refill any time
  • Yes
Heat-up time
  • 2 minute(s)
Safe for all fabrics
  • Yes
Water tank capacity
  • 1800 nm
Safe on all ironable fabrics
  • Yes
Soleplate gliding performance
  • 5 stars
Safety auto off
  • Yes
Soleplate name
  • SteamGlide Advanced
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Refill at any time during use
  • Yes
Tap water suitable
  • Yes
Power cord length
  • 1.65 m
Drip stop
  • Yes
Hose length
  • 1.6 m
Precision steam tip
  • Yes
Easy to set up and store
  • Compact design
Ready to use
  • Sound & light indicator
Soleplate scratch resistance
  • 5 stars

Crease removal

Vertical Steam
  • Yes

Guarantee

2 year worldwide guarantee
  • Yes

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/PSG6064