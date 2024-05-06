PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator
PSG6064/86
PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator
£299.99
Great performance with the Philips PerfectCare
The PSG6064/86 is ultra-fast and extra compact
The Philips PerfectCare 6000 Series is ultra fast and extra compact for excellent performance. Make life easier with this high-quality steam generator iron.
PSG6064/86
Features
Specifications
Fast crease removal
|Pressure
|Power
|Steam boost
|Continuous steam
|Vertical Steam
|Voltage
Calc management
|Suitable for tap water
|Calc clean solution
|Calc clean reminder
Accessories
|Calc Clean container
Green efficiency
|Recycled plastic used
|Energy saving*
Technology
|OptimalTEMP technology
|ProVelocity steam engine
Weight and Dimensions
|Weight of iron
|Packaging dimensions (W x H x L)
|Product dimensions (W x H x L)
|Weight of iron + base
General specifications
|Hose storage
|Power cord storage
|Safety carry lock
|Auto shut-off
Easy to use
|Refill any time
|Heat-up time
|Safe for all fabrics
|Water tank capacity
|Safe on all ironable fabrics
|Soleplate gliding performance
|Safety auto off
|Soleplate name
|Detachable water tank
|Refill at any time during use
|Tap water suitable
|Power cord length
|Drip stop
|Hose length
|Precision steam tip
|Easy to set up and store
|Ready to use
|Soleplate scratch resistance
Crease removal
|Vertical Steam
Guarantee
|2 year worldwide guarantee
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information