Coffee Makers

Kitchen Appliances

Garment Care & Ironing

Floor Care Vacuums & Mops

Climate Care

Pet Care

Parts & Accessories

Deals

Support

About us

English (GB)

Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series Electric mop

XV3101/01

Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series Electric mop

£99.99
XV3101_01_PAP
XV3101_01_PAP
FC_26_XV3101_01_Awards
FC_26_XV3101_01_Dirty Water
FC_26_XV3101_01_Comparison Mop
FC_26_XV3101_01_Bacteria Removal
FC_26_XV3101_01_Clean Water
FC_26_XV3101_01_Suitable for all floor
FC_26_XV3101_01_Floortype
FC_26_XV3101_01_Floortype
FC_26_XV3101_01_battery
FC_26_XV3101_01_maximumreach
FC_26_XV3101_01_fast drying
FC_26_XV3101_01_cordless
FC_26_XV3101_01_machine washable
FC_26_XV3101_01_detergent
FC_26_XV3101_01_SKU comparison
XV3103_Battery_1x1

Goodbye old mop, hello OneUp!

Clean was never clean. Until now.

Say goodbye to mops that spread dirt! Hello Philips OneUp Electric Mop: the mop that changed the cleaning game, delivering 2 x cleaner floors 2 x faster***. Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, it sucks up dirty water while pumping clean water onto the floor for a spotless shine.

undefinedFree shipping on orders over £20
undefined1-3 working days
Icon of EllipseChoose how to pay with Klarna
undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
XV3101/01

Features

Specifications

Technical specifications

Clean water tank capacity
  • 312 ml
Dirty water tank capacity
  • 270 ml
Number of wetness settings
  • 1
Dimensions of mop (L x W x H)
  • 35*12*142 cm
Number of cartridges included
  • 1
Number of pads included
  • 1
Cordless
  • Yes
Battery voltage
  • 3.6 V
Battery capacity
  • 1.2 Ah
Battery run time
  • 50 min
Battery type
  • Nimh (Nickel metal hydride battery)
Weight empty
  • 1.75 kg
Weight incl. packaging
  • 2.76 kg
Package Length
  • 100 cm
Package Width
  • 15 cm
Package Height
  • 11 cm
Package Weight
  • 2.76 kg

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/XV3101