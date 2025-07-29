Coffee Makers

Dual Basket Airfryers | 2-Drawer Airfryers | Philips Home

Introducing our Dual Basket Airfryers

Dual Basket Airfryers

RapidAir technology ensures even, crispy results - with added steam in the 5000 Series for extra juiciness. Perfect for quick, healthy meals every day.

Video showcasing the new Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 5000 Series and its key features.
Prepare everything fom simple family dinners, festive meals or quick everyday dishes.

Have both dishes ready at the same time​

Philips Dual Basket airfryer on a kitchen worktop with a number of dishes prepared in it

What others say


Award winning
 

Find the Philips Airfryer for you

Check all models
NA555_09
5000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with Steam
£249.99
KA_AirSteamTech_icon.png

Steam Technology & RapidAir Plus Technology

Icon showing RapidAir Technology functionality

12 ways to cook

Icon showing plate, fork and knife with 7 portions indication

Up to 7 portions (6L+3L)

HomeID icon

HomeID app for guided cooking and nutritious recipes

Icon showing two separate airfryer baskets

2 drawers, 2 sizes

NA462_79
Airfryer 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer
Suggested retail price £257.59
£169.99
Vertical RapiAir Technology

Vertical RapiAir Technology

KA_AF_13in1_icon.png

13 ways to cook

Icon showing plate, fork and knife with 8 portions indication

Up to 8 portions (5L+5L)

HomeID icon

HomeID app for guided cooking and nutritious recipes

Icon showing two vertically stacked airfryer baskets

Stacked design, 2 drawers 5L + 5L​

NA352_00
3000 Series Dual-Basket Airfryer
Suggested retail price £179.99
£99.99
Icon showing RapidAir Technology functionality

RapidAir Technology

Icon showing RapidAir Technology functionality

12 ways to cook

Icon showing plate, fork and knife with 7 portions indication

Up to 7 portions (6L+3L)

HomeID icon

HomeID app for guided cooking and nutritious recipes

Icon showing two separate airfryer baskets

2 drawers, 2 sizes

NA150_09
1000 Series FlexDrawer Dual Basket Airfryer
£133.99
Icon showing RapidAir Technology functionality

RapidAir Technology

KA_10in1_icon.png

10 ways to cook

KA_AF_5por_icon.png

Up to 5 portions (7.1L)

HomeID icon

HomeID app for guided cooking and nutritious recipes

KA_xxl basket_icon.png

Two small or one XXL basket with basket divider

Frequently asked questions

Can I cook two things at the same time?

Yes, you can easily synchronize the cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.

How big is this?

The product dimension (W x H x D) is 38.3 x 44.4 x 31.4 cm.

Can I use one basket if I want to?

Yes, feel free to use only the right, the left, or both baskets as you want.

Is Dual Basket Airfryer dishwasher safe?

Yes, both the detachable plate and basket are dishwasher-safe for easy and convenient cleaning.

Do I need to preheat the airfryer and for how many minutes?

No, you don't need to preheat the airfryer.

Does the basket have a non-stick coating?

Yes, both the plate and the basket have a coating that nothing sticks to.


Shop our other products
 

Turning houses into homes for +130 years

Designing home appliances for your home while caring for our home planet