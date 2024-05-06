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3000 Series Philips Rice Cooker

HD3212/32

3000 Series Philips Rice Cooker

Suggested retail price $ 109.00
$ 79.00
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Fresh and Fluffy Rice Every Time

White and Fluffy Rice up to 48 Hours

Experience perfect, fluffy rice every time with the ideal texture from the Philips 3000 Series Rice Cooker, which retains moisture, ensuring white and fluffy rice in every grain for up to 48 hours.

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undefinedFree delivery islandwide
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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID HD3212/32

Features

Specifications

Specs

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 600W
Voltage
  • 220V
Frequency
  • 50-60Hz
Battery Product
  • No

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Safety

Automatic shut-off
  • No

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Non-slip feet
  • Yes
Interface
  • LED indication
Cord length
  • 0.8 m
Cord storage
  • No
Dishwasher safe parts
  • Ladle, measuring cup, steamer
Non-stick coating
  • Yes
Recipe book
  • No
Warranty
  • 2 years
EU declaration of conformity
  • No

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 30.5cm
Product Width
  • 27.5cm
Product Height
  • 30cm
Product Weight
  • 3.19Kg
Package Length
  • 34.8cm
Package Width
  • 32.6cm
Package Height
  • 34.8cm
Package Weight
  • 4.62Kg

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD3212