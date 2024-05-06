3000 Series Philips Rice Cooker
HD3212/32
3000 Series Philips Rice Cooker
Suggested retail price $ 109.00
$ 79.00
Fresh and Fluffy Rice Every Time
White and Fluffy Rice up to 48 Hours
Experience perfect, fluffy rice every time with the ideal texture from the Philips 3000 Series Rice Cooker, which retains moisture, ensuring white and fluffy rice in every grain for up to 48 hours.
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ID HD3212/32
Features
Specifications
Specs
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Battery Product
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Safety
|Automatic shut-off
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Non-slip feet
|Interface
|Cord length
|Cord storage
|Dishwasher safe parts
|Non-stick coating
|Recipe book
|Warranty
|EU declaration of conformity
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information