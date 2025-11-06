Garment Care and Clothes Ironing | Philips Home
Garment Care and Ironing Products
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OneTurn Hybrid Irons and Steamers
Steam Irons
Steam Generators
Handheld Steamers
All-in-One Ironing Systems
Dry Irons
Garment Essentials
Everything you need to look your best, every day
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Frequently asked questions
Can I replace my Iron with a Steamer?
Is the Garment Steamer safe to use on all garments?
What type of water should I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of your garment steamer. Here are some tips and tricks:
Both are designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly
If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too).
Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steamer or iron.
To fragrance your clothes, instead try:
• Using perfumed washing softener in your wash
• Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
• Spritzing your garment with perfumed water after ironing or steaming
Can I still use my Steam Generator when the descaling light is blinking?
Do I need to descale my Steam Generator even though I always use demineralised water?
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Welcome offer
Sign up and enjoy 10% off your first order
2-year warranty & 7-day returns
Instant warranty registration with your purchase
Free delivery
Free delivery islandwide
Buy now, pay later
Atome Paylater