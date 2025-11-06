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Garment Care and Clothes Ironing | Philips Home

Clothing Care Products

Garment Care and Ironing Products

Care for your clothes with confidence using Philips garment care and ironing products, designed to deliver smooth, crease-free results with less effort. From powerful steam generator irons for faster ironing to reliable steam irons for everyday use, the range supports different fabrics and routines. For quick touch-ups, handheld steamers offer a convenient way to refresh garments and remove wrinkles without setting up an ironing board. Philips also offers smart all-in-one ironing solutions that combine performance and ease of use, helping you achieve consistent results at home. Designed for efficiency and fabric protection, Philips garment care solutions make it easier to keep clothing and household textiles looking their best. Explore the range to find an ironing solution that fits your lifestyle and helps simplify daily garment care. read less

Philips OneTurn hybrid iron and garment steamer held upright on an ironing board by a woman in a bright home interior, with on-screen text reading “Introducing Philips OneTurn” and the Philips logo.
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OneTurn Hybrid Irons and Steamers

OneTurn Hybrid Irons and Steamers

Steam Irons

Steam Irons

Steam Generators

Steam Generators

Handheld Steamers

Handheld Steamers

All-in-One Ironing Systems

All-in-One Ironing Systems

Dry Irons

Dry Irons

Garment Essentials

Garment Essentials

Everything you need to look your best, every day

Discover our innovative steam irons, steam generator irons and garment steamers to keep your clothes looking perfect in the fastest, most efficient ways possible.

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Frequently asked questions

Can I replace my Iron with a Steamer?

A garment steamer is not an iron, so it won’t give you the same results especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. Instead, a garment steamer is ideal for de-wrinkling thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs, such as pleated skirts. It is also great for touching up and refreshing all kinds of garments, including woolens and jackets.

Is the Garment Steamer safe to use on all garments?

Yes, your garment steamer is safe and suitable for use on all ironable garments. There’s no risk of scorching or burning.

What type of water should I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?

Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of your garment steamer. Here are some tips and tricks:

Both are designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly

If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too).

Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steamer or iron.

To fragrance your clothes, instead try:
• Using perfumed washing softener in your wash
• Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
• Spritzing your garment with perfumed water after ironing or steaming

Can I still use my Steam Generator when the descaling light is blinking?

No, when the descaling light is blinking, your steam generator iron will stop steaming. You need to complete the full descaling routine before the steam generator is ready to use again.

Do I need to descale my Steam Generator even though I always use demineralised water?

If you always use demineralised water, there will be no limescale build up in your iron. However, in some irons the descaling light will blink based on the amount of time that the appliance has been used. In this case, please complete the descaling routine in order to use the iron again.


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Welcome offer

Sign up and enjoy 10% off your first order

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2 year warranty and 7 day returns

2-year warranty & 7-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

Free delivery islandwide

Buy now, pay later

Buy now, pay later

Atome Paylater