Kitchen Appliances | Philips Home

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¹ Portion estimated based on 800 g of pasta.
² Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released, compared with 60 mins in stove top cooker.
³ Compared to other Philips Airfryers.
⁴ Source Euromonitor International Ltd, Consumer Appliances 2025 edition; as per air fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2024 data.
Welcome offer
Sign up and enjoy 10% off your first order
2-year warranty & 7-day returns
Instant warranty registration with your purchase
Free delivery
Free delivery islandwide
Buy now, pay later
Atome Paylater