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Kitchen Appliances | Philips Home

Kitchen Appliances for Everyday Cooking

Enjoy healthy, homemade meals, every day

Philips kitchen appliances bring efficiency to your home, from our powerful airfryers to versatile blenders, our innovative range of high-quality kitchen appliances helps simplify preparation across a variety of recipes. Whether you want to whip up small side dishes, blend delicious soups, bake unique recipes, or create tasty pasta dishes for your family, these convenient options are a perfect addition to every type of household. Designed for everyday convenience, Philips kitchen appliances combine sleek style with smart functionality to save you time while making home cooking easier. From quick meals to cooking from scratch, our wide range of handy appliances fits seamlessly into your daily life and takes your cooking adventures to the next level. Explore the collection today to enjoy effortless cooking, baking, and prepping in your kitchen. read less

Philips Dual Basket Airfryer cooking crispy falafel balls and seasoned cauliflower, with hands pulling out the trays and the text ‘Taste the revolution!’ displayed.
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Explore our proposals

Airfryers

Airfryers

Blenders & Juicers

Blenders & Juicers

Food Processing & Kitchen Machines

Food Processing & Kitchen Machines

Grills

Grills

Toasters & Sandwich Makers

Toasters & Sandwich Makers

Multicookers

Multicookers

Kettles

Kettles

Innovative solutions for every meal

Enhance your everyday cooking with Philips Kitchen Appliances.

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¹ Portion estimated based on 800 g of pasta.
² Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released, compared with 60 mins in stove top cooker.
³ Compared to other Philips Airfryers​.
⁴ Source Euromonitor International Ltd, Consumer Appliances 2025 edition; as per air fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2024 data.

returns-icon.svg

Welcome offer

Sign up and enjoy 10% off your first order

Read more
2 year warranty and 7 day returns

2-year warranty & 7-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

Free delivery islandwide

Buy now, pay later

Buy now, pay later

Atome Paylater