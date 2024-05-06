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Airfryer 3000 Series L Compact Airfryer

HD9100/20

Airfryer 3000 Series L Compact Airfryer

Suggested retail price $ 169.00
$ 146.00
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Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked food

Thanks to RapidAir technology

The Philips 3000 Series Compact Analog Airfryer is a versatile cooking appliance, designed for small kitchens with up to 12 cooking functions. Powered by our RapidAir+ Technology's superior heat circulation to evenly cook & bake delicious dishes.

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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID HD9100/20

Features

Specifications

Specs

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 1500 W
Voltage
  • 220-240 V / 220-230 V
Frequency
  • 50Hz-60Hz
Number in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • No

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Secondary Material
  • Metal
Capacity
  • 3.7L
Transparent lid
  • No
Interface
  • Analogue
Cord length
  • 0.8 m
Keep warm function
  • No
Programs
  • No
Number of baskets
  • 1
Removable basket
  • Yes
Timer
  • Yes
Remote control
  • No
Internet connectivity
  • No
Technology
  • RapidAir
Integrated on /off switch
  • No
Adjustable thermostat
  • Yes
Power light
  • Yes
Dishwasher safe
  • Yes
Temperature indicator
  • No
Maximum temperature (°C)
  • 200
Related Accessories 1
  • 2-Layer cooking set
Related Accessories 2
  • Baking & cooking set
Related Accessories 3
  • Grill set
Non-stick coating
  • Yes
Warranty
  • 2
Single or dual basket
  • Single Basket
Connectivity
  • Non-connected

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 250mm
Product Width
  • 380mm
Product Height
  • 300mm
Product Weight
  • 2.75 kg
Product Dimension
  • 250*380*300 mm
Package Weight
  • 4.8 kg

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD9100