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Airfryer 3000 Series L Compact Airfryer
HD9100/20
Airfryer 3000 Series L Compact Airfryer
Suggested retail price $ 169.00
$ 146.00
Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked food
Thanks to RapidAir technology
The Philips 3000 Series Compact Analog Airfryer is a versatile cooking appliance, designed for small kitchens with up to 12 cooking functions. Powered by our RapidAir+ Technology's superior heat circulation to evenly cook & bake delicious dishes.
ID HD9100/20
Features
Specifications
Specs
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
|Battery Product
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Secondary Material
|Capacity
|Transparent lid
|Interface
|Cord length
|Keep warm function
|Programs
|Number of baskets
|Removable basket
|Timer
|Remote control
|Internet connectivity
|Technology
|Integrated on /off switch
|Adjustable thermostat
|Power light
|Dishwasher safe
|Temperature indicator
|Maximum temperature (°C)
|Related Accessories 1
|Related Accessories 2
|Related Accessories 3
|Non-stick coating
|Warranty
|Single or dual basket
|Connectivity
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Product Dimension
|Package Weight
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information