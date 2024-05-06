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Daily Collection Kettle

HD9303/03

Daily Collection Kettle

Suggested retail price $ 79.00
$ 45.00
Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303_03
Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303_03
Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303_03
Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303_03
Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303_03
Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303_03
Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9303_03

Safe and easy boiling

Food-grade stainless steel

The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

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undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID HD9303/03

Features

Specifications

Specs

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 1800W
Voltage
  • 220-240V
Frequency
  • 50-60Hz
Number in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • No

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 16cm
Product Width
  • 22cm
Product Height
  • 19cm
Product Weight
  • 800g
Package Length
  • 18cm
Package Width
  • 18cm
Package Height
  • 20.9cm
Package Weight
  • 256.5g

Safety feature

Automatic shut-off
  • Yes

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Metal
Capacity Watertank
  • 1.2 l
Warranty
  • 2 years

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD9303

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