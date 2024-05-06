Daily Collection Kettle
HD9303/03
Daily Collection Kettle
Suggested retail price $ 79.00
$ 45.00
Safe and easy boiling
Food-grade stainless steel
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!
ID HD9303/03
Features
Specifications
Specs
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
|Battery Product
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Safety feature
|Automatic shut-off
Country of Origin
|Produced In
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Capacity Watertank
|Warranty
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information
3000 Series Kettle
HD9360_40
- 1.7L capacity
- Quick and easy
- Safe to Use
Double Walled Kettle 5000 Double Walled Kettle 5000 Series
HD9395_90
- Safe and efficient boiling
- Powerful in use, refined design
- Family-sized 1.7L capacity
7000 Series Double Walled Kettle
HD9396_90
- Safe and efficient boiling
- Beautiful look, easy use
- Family-sized 1.7L capacity