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ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series
HR2520/01
ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series
Suggested retail price $ 79.00
$ 39.00
Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
Smooth and effortless everyday blending
The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design.
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ID HR2520/01
Features
Specifications
Specs
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
General Specification
|Primary Material
|Secondary Material
|Pre-programmed settings
|Functions
|Product type
|Certifications
|Capacity Basket
|Capacity Watertank
|Number of servings
|Non-slip feet
|Interface
|Cord length
|Cord storage
|Keep warm function
|Timer
|Technology
|Integrated on /off switch
|Adjustable thermostat
|Power light
|Cool-touch handgrips
|Dishwasher safe parts
|Min temperature
|Maximum temperature
|Capacity level indicator
|Pressure release valve
|Jar material
|Blade Material
|Rotations per minute (RPM)
|BPA free
|Pulse function
|Blades detachable
|Ability to crush ice
|Ability to blend hot ingredients
|Recipe book
|Noise level (standard)
|Noise level (power)
|Noise level (sleep)
|Internet connectivity
|Smart home compatibility
|Wi-Fi range
|Warranty
|Heating time
|Compatitable with Dry-food
|Self-clearing functionality
|EU declaration of conformity
Durability
|Case
|User Manual
Compatibility
|Included Accessories 1
|Included Accessories 2
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Voltage
|Frequency
|Number in pack
|Battery Product
|Energy Efficiency rating
Safety feature
|Safety certification
|Automatic shut-off
|Temperature indicator
|Automatic blade stop
|Child lock
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information