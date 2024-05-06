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ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series

HR2520/01

ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series

Suggested retail price $ 79.00
$ 39.00
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HR2520_primary
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Blend simply and smoothly in seconds

Smooth and effortless everyday blending

The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design.

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ID HR2520/01

Features

Specifications

Specs

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • China

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 6.8
Product Width
  • 6.5
Product Height
  • 37.2
Product Weight
  • 0.567
Package Length
  • 12.6
Package Width
  • 19
Package Height
  • 23.4
Package Weight
  • 0.91

General Specification

Primary Material
  • Plastic
Secondary Material
  • Metal
Pre-programmed settings
  • NA
Functions
  • blending
Product type
  • Hand blender
Certifications
  • CE
Capacity Basket
  • NA
Capacity Watertank
  • NA
Number of servings
  • 2
Non-slip feet
  • NA
Interface
  • One ON/OFF button
Cord length
  • 1.2
Cord storage
  • NA
Keep warm function
  • NA
Timer
  • NA
Technology
  • ProMix Technology
Integrated on /off switch
  • Yes
Adjustable thermostat
  • No
Power light
  • No
Cool-touch handgrips
  • Yes
Dishwasher safe parts
  • No
Min temperature
  • NA
Maximum temperature
  • NA
Capacity level indicator
  • Yes
Pressure release valve
  • NA
Jar material
  • Plasitc PP
Blade Material
  • Sustainless steel
Rotations per minute (RPM)
  • 15000
BPA free
  • Yes
Pulse function
  • Yes
Blades detachable
  • No
Ability to crush ice
  • No
Ability to blend hot ingredients
  • No
Recipe book
  • No
Noise level (standard)
  • Lc = 85 dB(A)
Noise level (power)
  • NA
Noise level (sleep)
  • NA
Internet connectivity
  • NA
Smart home compatibility
  • NA
Wi-Fi range
  • NA
Warranty
  • 2
Heating time
  • NA
Compatitable with Dry-food
  • NA
Self-clearing functionality
  • NA
EU declaration of conformity
  • Yes

Durability

Case
  • >90% recycled content
User Manual
  • 100% recycled paper

Compatibility

Included Accessories 1
  • Beaker
Included Accessories 2
  • DFU

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 400W
Voltage
  • 230V
Frequency
  • 50Hz
Number in pack
  • 1
Battery Product
  • No
Energy Efficiency rating
  • NA

Safety feature

Safety certification
  • Yes
Automatic shut-off
  • No
Temperature indicator
  • No
Automatic blade stop
  • No
Child lock
  • No

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HR2520