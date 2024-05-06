Coffee Makers

Kitchen Appliances

Garment Care & Ironing

Floor Care Vacuums & Mops

Climate Care

Home Safety

Deals

Support and Service

About us

Singapore English (Singapore)

HomeRun 6000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot

XU6500/82

HomeRun 6000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot

Suggested retail price $ 1,299.00
$ 799.00
Primary_XU6500_82_RFT.tif
Primary_XU6500_82_RFT.tif
XU6500_82_TEC.tif
XU6500_82_T1.tif
XU6500_82_T3.tif
XU6500_82_T4.tif
XU6500_82_A1.tif

Thorough Cleaning with High-Speed Rotation Mops

with 5-Steps AquaWash Self-Cleaning

Deep wet and dry cleaning with dual high-speed rotation mops and auto self-cleaning station, ensures maintenance-free experience. Equipped with LDS navigation and carpet recognition. 2-in-1 water tank results in ultra-slim design.

Bundle deal

Select one item

undefinedFree delivery islandwide
undefined3-5 working days
Icon of EllipseAtome Paylater
undefined2-year warranty & 7-day returns
ID XU6500/82

Features

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/XU6500