HomeRun 6000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot
XU6500/82
HomeRun 6000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot
Suggested retail price $ 1,299.00
$ 799.00
Thorough Cleaning with High-Speed Rotation Mops
with 5-Steps AquaWash Self-Cleaning
Deep wet and dry cleaning with dual high-speed rotation mops and auto self-cleaning station, ensures maintenance-free experience. Equipped with LDS navigation and carpet recognition. 2-in-1 water tank results in ultra-slim design.
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ID XU6500/82
Features
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information