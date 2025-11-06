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Garment Care and Ironing Products | Philips Home

Philips Garment Care

Garment Care and Ironing Products

Give the clothes in your wardrobe and the fabrics in your home the very best garment care possible with this Philips garment care and roning products. Taking pride in your clothing is made simpler than ever with the help from these powerful products. Discover everything from steam generators ideal for high-pressure ironing and steam irons with ultra powerful impact, to all-in-one ironing solutions for maximum results or helpful handheld steamers perfect for wrinkle-free clothes. Achieve professional results with everyday ironing solutions; this collection has something to suit every need. Choose the best solution for you and start enjoying effortless garment care today. read less

Woman smiling while using the Philips Garment Care handheld steamer on a wooden table. A mustard-colored dress is ready. Sleek blue &amp; pink device promises quick wrinkle removal.

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Steam Irons

Steam Irons

Steam Generators

Steam Generators

Handheld Steamers

Handheld Steamers

All-in-One Ironing Systems

All-in-One Ironing Systems

Garment Essentials

Garment Essentials

Everything you need to look your best, every day

Discover our innovative steam irons, steam generator irons and garment steamers to keep your clothes looking perfect in the fastest, most efficient ways possible.

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Frequently asked questions

Can I replace my Iron with a Steamer?

A garment steamer is not an iron, so it won’t give you the same results especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. Instead, a garment steamer is ideal for de-wrinkling thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs, such as pleated skirts. It is also great for touching up and refreshing all kinds of garments, including woollens and jackets.

Is the Garment Steamer safe to use on all garments?

Yes, your garment steamer is safe and suitable for use on all ironable garments. There’s no risk of scorching or burning.

What type of water should I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?

Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of your garment steamer. Here are some tips and tricks:

Both are designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly.

If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too).

Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steamer or iron.

To fragrance your clothes, instead try:
• Using perfumed washing softener in your wash
• Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
• Spritzing your garment with perfumed water after ironing or steaming

Can I still use my Steam Generator when the descaling light is blinking?

No, when the descaling light is blinking, your steam generator iron will stop steaming. You need to complete the full descaling routine before the steam generator is ready to use again.

Do I need to descale my Steam Generator even though I always use demineralised water?

If you always use demineralized water, there will be no limescale build up in your iron. However, in some irons the descaling light will blink based on the amount of time that the appliance has been used. In this case, please complete the descaling routine in order to use the iron again.


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