Floor Care Cleaning Products and Appliances | Philips Home
Philips Floor Care
Floor care products and appliances
Welcome offer
Sign up and get 10% off your first order
2-year warranty & 30-day returns
Instant warranty registration with your purchase
Free delivery
All purchases over £20 come with free shipping
Pay with Klarna
Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay
Explore our proposals
OneUp Electric Mops
Robots
Floorcare designed around you
Shop our other products
¹ Particles between 0.3 and 10 microns.
Welcome offer
Sign up and get 10% off your first order
2-year warranty & 30-day returns
Instant warranty registration with your purchase
Free delivery
All purchases over £20 come with free shipping
Pay with Klarna
Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay