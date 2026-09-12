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Floor Care Cleaning Products and Appliances | Philips Home

Philips Floor Care

Floor care products and appliances

We believe that all floors should be able to be used without worrying about everyday mess. Philips floor care products have been expertly designed to help you at home with your cleaning, keeping your floor effectively hygienic as well as clean - not just free of dust and visible dirt. From high power vacuum cleaners to smart mops, and even robot floor cleaners, the Philips floor care selection offers solutions to some of your home's most persistent chores. Discover effective floor cleaning appliances and high-quality floor cleaning products to effortlessly improve levels of comfort and hygiene in your home today. read less

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Welcome offer

Sign up and get 10% off your first order

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2 year warranty and 30 day returns

2-year warranty & 30-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

All purchases over £20 come with free shipping

Buy now, pay later

Pay with Klarna

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Explore our proposals

OneUp Electric Mops

OneUp Electric Mops

Robots

Robots

Floorcare designed around you

Discover our innovative floor care solutions from vacuum cleaners to e-mops and robots

Shop our other products

¹ Particles between 0.3 and 10 microns.

returns-icon.svg

Welcome offer

Sign up and get 10% off your first order

Read more
2 year warranty and 30 day returns

2-year warranty & 30-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

All purchases over £20 come with free shipping

Buy now, pay later

Pay with Klarna

Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay