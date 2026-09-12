Floor Care Cleaning Products and Appliances | Philips Home

We believe that all floors should be able to be used without worrying about everyday mess. Philips floor care products have been expertly designed to help you at home with your cleaning, keeping your floor effectively hygienic as well as clean - not just free of dust and visible dirt. From high power vacuum cleaners to smart mops, and even robot floor cleaners, the Philips floor care selection offers solutions to some of your home's most persistent chores. Discover effective floor cleaning appliances and high-quality floor cleaning products to effortlessly improve levels of comfort and hygiene in your home today. read less