Coffee Makers

Kitchen Appliances

Garment Care & Ironing

Floor Care Vacuums & Mops

Climate Care

Pet Care

Parts & Accessories

Deals

Support

About us

English (GB)

Coffee Making Machines for the Home | Philips Home

Coffee Machines

A world of coffee, conveniently at home

Why not enjoy your favourite brews from the comfort of your own home? Explore our selection of top-quality coffee machines and find the perfect way to savour coffee with friends and family. read less

Philips coffee machine lineup featuring five models brewing cappuccino, espresso, and latte, highlighting intuitive touchscreens and automatic milk frothers for barista-quality drinks at home.
returns-icon.svg

Welcome offer

Sign up and enjoy 15% off your first order

Read more
2 year warranty and 30 day returns

2-year warranty & 30-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

All purchases over £20 come with free shipping

Buy now, pay later

Pay with Klarna

Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay

Explore our proposals

Philips Fully-Automatic Coffee Machines​

Philips Fully-Automatic Coffee Machines​

Philips Semi-Automatic Coffee Machines​

Philips Semi-Automatic Coffee Machines​

Baristina Espresso Machines

Baristina Espresso Machines

L'Or Capsule Coffee Machines

L'Or Capsule Coffee Machines

Your coffee, your way

Enjoy barista-style coffee anytime

Brew all your favourite coffees effortlessly with our range of machines

What others say


Shop our other products
 

returns-icon.svg

Welcome offer

Sign up and enjoy 15% off your first order

Read more
2 year warranty and 30 day returns

2-year warranty & 30-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

All purchases over £20 come with free shipping

Buy now, pay later

Pay with Klarna

Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay