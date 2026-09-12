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Pet Series Water Fountains & Feeders | Philips Home

Philips Pet Care

Pet series water fountains and feeders

Our pet care series is the perfect answer to your needs and to your pet's needs. Both can be met at once

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2 year warranty and 30 day returns

2-year warranty & 30-day returns

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Free delivery

Free delivery

All purchases over £40 come with free shipping

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Find the Pet Care solution for you

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PAW5320_02
Pet Series Smart Feeder with Camera
£149.99
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Fresh food

NBX motion icon

Motion activated, HD Camera and Two-Way Audio

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Philips Pet app: refill monitoring and meal scheduling

NBX anti-clogging icon

Anti-clogging technology: 2-12mm of dry food

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Dishwasher-safe bowl and easy-to-rinse parts

PAW3210_02
Pet Series Water fountain
Suggested retail price £44.99
£39.99
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Fresh flowing water

NBX motion icon

Motion activated

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Whisper quiet

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Easy-to-rinse parts

Intelligent solutions for your animals

Your pet is part of your family, which is why the Philips Pet range offers smart solutions for you and your pet.

Award winning

Frequently asked questions

Can the Philips Smart Feeder be used for wet food?

The Smart Feeder is only suitable for dry foods, with a kibble size ranging from 2-12mm. Suitable types of feed include dry food, air-dried food, and freeze-dried food.

Can the Philips Smart Feeder work for (larger) dogs or other pets?

The Smart Feeder is more suitable for small or medium pets, like cats or small dogs. If you are unsure if this is suitable for your pet, consult your veterinarian for personalized advice.

Can I have different portions for different times of feeding?

Yes, for each meal dispended with the Smart Feeder you can set your desired portion size in the Philips Pet Series app.

Can my pet shake or tip the Philips Smart Feeder to access food?

No, the food outlet is completely sealed when not in use. The Smart Feeder is also sealed with a tamper-proof lid to prevent food spillage, even if the feeder is knocked over.

Can the Philips Smart Feeder be battery-operated?

The Philips Smart Feeder can be powered by three type D batteries as a backup in case of a power failure. However, we recommend keeping the feeder always plugged in so that it can continue to function during a power outage on the battery power.

Can the Philips Water Fountain be battery-operated?

The Water Fountain does not have a battery; it must be always plugged in to operate.

Can I keep the Philips Water Fountain plugged in 24/7?

You can leave the Water Fountain plugged in with complete peace of mind as it automatically shuts off when the water level is low. And with the motion sensor, the fountain will only run when your pet is nearby.


Shop our other products

returns-icon.svg

Welcome offer

Sign up and get 10% off your first order

Read more
2 year warranty and 30 day returns

2-year warranty & 30-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

All purchases over £40 come with free shipping

Buy now, pay later

Pay with Klarna

Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay