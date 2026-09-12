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Pet Series Water Fountains & Feeders | Philips Home
Pet series water fountains and feeders
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2-year warranty & 30-day returns
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All purchases over £40 come with free shipping
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Frequently asked questions
Can the Philips Smart Feeder be used for wet food?
The Smart Feeder is only suitable for dry foods, with a kibble size ranging from 2-12mm. Suitable types of feed include dry food, air-dried food, and freeze-dried food.
Can the Philips Smart Feeder work for (larger) dogs or other pets?
The Smart Feeder is more suitable for small or medium pets, like cats or small dogs. If you are unsure if this is suitable for your pet, consult your veterinarian for personalized advice.
Can I have different portions for different times of feeding?
Yes, for each meal dispended with the Smart Feeder you can set your desired portion size in the Philips Pet Series app.
Can my pet shake or tip the Philips Smart Feeder to access food?
No, the food outlet is completely sealed when not in use. The Smart Feeder is also sealed with a tamper-proof lid to prevent food spillage, even if the feeder is knocked over.
Can the Philips Smart Feeder be battery-operated?
The Philips Smart Feeder can be powered by three type D batteries as a backup in case of a power failure. However, we recommend keeping the feeder always plugged in so that it can continue to function during a power outage on the battery power.
Can the Philips Water Fountain be battery-operated?
The Water Fountain does not have a battery; it must be always plugged in to operate.
Can I keep the Philips Water Fountain plugged in 24/7?
You can leave the Water Fountain plugged in with complete peace of mind as it automatically shuts off when the water level is low. And with the motion sensor, the fountain will only run when your pet is nearby.
Shop our other products
Welcome offer
Sign up and get 10% off your first order
2-year warranty & 30-day returns
Instant warranty registration with your purchase
Free delivery
All purchases over £40 come with free shipping
Pay with Klarna
Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay