Kitchen Appliances and Equipment | Philips Home
Philips Kitchen Appliances
Enjoy healthy, homemade meals, every day
Welcome offer
Sign up and enjoy 15% off your first order
2-year warranty & 30-day returns
Instant warranty registration with your purchase
Free delivery
All purchases over £20 come with free shipping
Pay with Klarna
Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay
Explore our proposals
Airfryers
Blenders & Juicers
Pasta Makers
Grills
Toasters & Sandwich Makers
Multicookers
Kettles
Home Draft Beer Machines
Clever ideas for every meal
What others say
Award winning
Shop our other products
Welcome offer
Sign up and enjoy 15% off your first order
2-year warranty & 30-day returns
Instant warranty registration with your purchase
Free delivery
All purchases over £20 come with free shipping
Pay with Klarna
Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay