Coffee Makers

Kitchen Appliances

Garment Care & Ironing

Floor Care Vacuums & Mops

Climate Care

Pet Care

Parts & Accessories

Deals

Support

About us

English (GB)

Kitchen Appliances and Equipment | Philips Home

Philips Kitchen Appliances

Enjoy healthy, homemade meals, every day

Let's make healthy, homemade cooking easier and more enjoyable. From airfrying and blending to baking, pasta making, and beyond, our appliances help you cook to perfection.

Philips Dual Basket Airfryer cooking crispy falafel balls and seasoned cauliflower, with hands pulling out the trays and the text ‘Taste the revolution!’ displayed.
returns-icon.svg

Welcome offer

Sign up and enjoy 15% off your first order

Read more
2 year warranty and 30 day returns

2-year warranty & 30-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

All purchases over £20 come with free shipping

Buy now, pay later

Pay with Klarna

Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay

Explore our proposals

Airfryers

Airfryers

Blenders & Juicers

Blenders & Juicers

Pasta Makers

Pasta Makers

Grills

Grills

Toasters & Sandwich Makers

Toasters & Sandwich Makers

Multicookers

Multicookers

Kettles

Kettles

Home Draft Beer Machines

Home Draft Beer Machines

Clever ideas for every meal

Make your everyday cooking easier with Philips Kitchen Appliances.

What others say


Award winning
 


Shop our other products
 

returns-icon.svg

Welcome offer

Sign up and enjoy 15% off your first order

Read more
2 year warranty and 30 day returns

2-year warranty & 30-day returns

Instant warranty registration with your purchase

Free delivery

Free delivery

All purchases over £20 come with free shipping

Buy now, pay later

Pay with Klarna

Choose Klarna at checkout for more ways to pay