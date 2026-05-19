Kitchen Appliances and Equipment | Philips Home

Unlock new textures​

And cook what others can't. With Steam Airfryer Series 5000 you can Steam, Airfry or Steamfry to deliver results that go beyond crispiness – locking in moisture, enhancing tenderness, and creating textures that are both juicy and golden, giving you the best of both worlds. Perfect for golden cinnamon rolls, crunchy-baked bread, succulent chicken, and roasted veggies. Make every bite unforgettable.​

Read more