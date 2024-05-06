Air Purifiers
Meet our Philips 3in1 AirPerformer
Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
AMF870/35
- Purifies rooms up to 70 m2
- 270 m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
- HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan
AMF765/30
- Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
- Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
- 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
AMF870/35R1
- Purifies rooms up to 70 m2
- 270 m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
- HEPA & Active Carbon filter
PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier
AC3420/10
- Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
- HEPA & Active Carbon filter
- 650 ml/h humidification
PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier
AC3220/10
- Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
- 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
- HEPA & Active Carbon filter
2000i Series Air Purifier for Large Rooms - Refurbished
AC2936/33R1
- Purifies rooms up to 98 m²
- 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
- HEPA & Active Carbon filter
2000i Series Air Purifier
AC2889/60R1
- Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
- 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
- HEPA & Active Carbon filter
PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series Smart Air Purifier
AC2220/10
- Purifies rooms up to 109 m2
- Our quietest purifier
- Filter lifetime of 3 years
PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier
AC0951/13
- Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
- 250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
- HEPA & Active Carbon filter
PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier
AC0950/10
- Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
- 250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
- HEPA & Active Carbon filter
PureProtect Mini 900 Series Air Purifier
AC0920/10
- Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
- 250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
- PureProtect Mini 900 Series with HEPA filter
800 Series Air Purifier
AC0820/30R1
- Purifies rooms of up to 48 m²
- 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
- HEPA filter