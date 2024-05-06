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English (GB)

Air Purifiers

Philips Air Performer 3-in-1 air purifier in a modern living room. Experience superior air quality and stylish design for the ultimate comfort of your family, now.

Meet our Philips 3in1 AirPerformer

15 results
Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35

  • Purifies rooms up to 70 m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
£509.99
Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30

  • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
£429.99
Refurbished
Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35R1

  • Purifies rooms up to 70 m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Suggested retail price £509.99
£458.99
PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC3420/10

  • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 650 ml/h humidification
£329.99
PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier

PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10

  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Suggested retail price £285.99
£249.99
Refurbished
2000i Series Air Purifier for Large Rooms - Refurbished

2000i Series Air Purifier for Large Rooms - Refurbished

AC2936/33R1

  • Purifies rooms up to 98 m²
  • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Suggested retail price £389.99
£233.99
Refurbished
2000i Series Air Purifier

2000i Series Air Purifier

AC2889/60R1

  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Suggested retail price £401.99
£241.99
PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series Smart Air Purifier

PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10

  • Purifies rooms up to 109 m2
  • Our quietest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
£229.99
PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

AC0951/13

  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
£159.99
PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

AC0950/10

  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
£159.99
PureProtect Mini 900 Series Air Purifier

PureProtect Mini 900 Series Air Purifier

AC0920/10

  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • PureProtect Mini 900 Series with HEPA filter
£139.99
Refurbished
800 Series Air Purifier

800 Series Air Purifier

AC0820/30R1

  • Purifies rooms of up to 48 m²
  • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
Suggested retail price £154.99
£92.99
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