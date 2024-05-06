7000 Series HV Steam Iron Louros/Cotton Blue
DST7020/20
7000 Series HV Steam Iron Louros/Cotton Blue
£79.99
Top performance with the 7000 Series Steam Iron
Enjoy lasting results with steam boost setting
The Philips 7000 Series Steam Iron has quick heat-up, enhanced scratch resistance & ultimate gliding action. Enjoy long-lasting performance with this iron.
DST7020/20
Features
Specifications
Fast and powerful crease removal
|Continuous steam output
|Soleplate
|Power
|Vertical steaming
|Spray
|Steam boost
|Variable steam settings
Technical Specifications
|Voltage
|Power
|Cord length
|Frequency
|Water tank capacity
General Specification
|Soleplate material
|Primary Material
Country of Origin
|Produced In
Design
|Colour
Weight and Dimensions
|Product dimensions (W x H x L)
|Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
|Full-length product dimensions (W x H x L)
|Package dimensions (W x H x L)
|Product Weight
|Package Weight
|Total weight with packaging
Green efficiency
|Energy saving mode
Guarantee
|2 year worldwide guarantee
Calc management
|Suitable for tap water
|Calc clean solution
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information