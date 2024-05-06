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7000 Series HV Steam Iron Louros/Cotton Blue

DST7020/20

7000 Series HV Steam Iron Louros/Cotton Blue

£79.99
RFT DST7020
RFT DST7020
APS DST7020
PUP DST7020
PUP2 DST7020
PUP3_DST7020
PIM DST7020_20_EU9
PUP4 DST7020
DST7020_PIS_16x9

Top performance with the 7000 Series Steam Iron

Enjoy lasting results with steam boost setting

The Philips 7000 Series Steam Iron has quick heat-up, enhanced scratch resistance & ultimate gliding action. Enjoy long-lasting performance with this iron.

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DST7020/20

Features

Specifications

Fast and powerful crease removal

Continuous steam output
  • 50 g/min
Soleplate
  • SteamGlide Plus
Power
  • 2800 W
Vertical steaming
  • Yes
Spray
  • Yes
Steam boost
  • 250 g
Variable steam settings
  • Yes

Technical Specifications

Voltage
  • 220–240 V
Power
  • Yes
Cord length
  • 2 m
Frequency
  • 50–60 Hz
Water tank capacity
  • 300 ml

General Specification

Soleplate material
  • SteamGlide Plus
Primary Material
  • N/A

Country of Origin

Produced In
  • Indonesia

Design

Colour
  • Louros/Cotton Blue

Weight and Dimensions

Product dimensions (W x H x L)
  • 12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95 cm
Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
  • N/A
Full-length product dimensions (W x H x L)
  • N/A
Package dimensions (W x H x L)
  • 13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2 cm
Product Weight
  • 1.6 kg
Package Weight
  • N/A
Total weight with packaging
  • 1.82 kg

Green efficiency

Energy saving mode
  • Yes

Guarantee

2 year worldwide guarantee
  • Yes

Calc management

Suitable for tap water
  • Yes
Calc clean solution
  • Quick Calc Release

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/DST7020