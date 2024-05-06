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Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

FYM220/30

Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

Suggested retail price £69.99
£65.99
FYM220_10.jpg
FYM220_10.jpg
Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier; Fan and Heater
Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier; Fan and Heater

3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

Our 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter makes sure that you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. 

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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
FYM220/30

Features

Specifications

General Specification

Product Type
  • HEPA NanoProtect filter
Included in the box
  • 1 x filter
HEPA NanoProtect
  • Yes
Pre-filter
  • Yes
Active carbon
  • Yes
Lifetime
  • Up to 2 years

Performance

Particle filtration
  • 99.95% at 0.003 microns

Weight and Dimensions

Product Height
  • 152.9 mm
Product Weight
  • 0.57 kg
Product Width
  • 105 mm
Product Length
  • 200 mm
Package Length
  • 210 mm
Package Width
  • 170 mm
Package Height
  • 170 mm
Package Weight
  • 0.85 kg

Replacement

For Philips air purifier(s)
  • AMF220

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/FYM220