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Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
FYM220/30
Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
Suggested retail price £69.99
£65.99
3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly
Our 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter makes sure that you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases.
FYM220/30
Features
Specifications
General Specification
|Product Type
|Included in the box
|HEPA NanoProtect
|Pre-filter
|Active carbon
|Lifetime
Performance
|Particle filtration
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Product Width
|Product Length
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Replacement
|For Philips air purifier(s)
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information