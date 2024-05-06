Daily Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Black
HD2581/91
Daily Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Black
£34.99
Crispy golden brown toast every day
With 8 settings and an integrated bun warming rack
This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you get even toasting results with all different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.
HD2581/91
Features
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information