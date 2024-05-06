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Daily Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Black

HD2581/91

Daily Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Black

£34.99
HD2581_90_angle
HD2581_90_angle
Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster

Crispy golden brown toast every day

With 8 settings and an integrated bun warming rack

This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you get even toasting results with all different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

undefinedFree shipping on orders over £20
undefined1-3 working days
Icon of EllipseChoose how to pay with Klarna
undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
HD2581/91

Features

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/HD2581