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3000 Series Handheld Steamer

STH3010/30

3000 Series Handheld Steamer

£44.99
Garment Care Simba Handheld-Steamer Standard Product Photo (PPL) STH3010_70 (Purple color) V0.jpg. RGB
Garment Care Simba Handheld-Steamer Standard Product Photo (PPL) STH3010_70 (Purple color) V0.jpg. RGB
Garment Care Simba Handheld-Steamer Alternative Product Photograph (PPL) STH3010_70 (Purple color) V0.jpg. RGB
GC_2024_STH3010_30_PAP*_de_DE
Garment Care Simba Handheld-Steamer Main in-use photograph (PPL) STH3010_70 (Purple color) V0.jpg. RGB
Garment Care Simba Handheld-Steamer Product In Use Photo (PPL) STH3010_70 (Purple color) V0.jpg. RGB
Garment Care Simba Handheld-Steamer Feature image (PPL) STH3010_70 (Purple color) V0.tif. RGB.16x9
Garment Care Simba Handheld-Steamer Feature image (PPL) STH3010_70 (Purple color) V0.tif. RGB.Uncropped
Garment Care Simba Handheld-Steamer Feature image (PPL) STH3010_70 (Purple color) V0.tif. RGB

Compact and foldable solution

Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
STH3010/30

Features

Specifications

Sustainability

Packaging
  • 100% recycled paper

Sustainability

Packaging
  • 100% recycled paper

Design

Colour
  • Purple

Country of Origin

Made in
  • China

General Specification

Product Type
  • Handheld Steamer
Heat-up time
  • 30 seconds
Foldable
  • Yes
Indicator light
  • Yes
Steam plate
  • Plastic
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Water tank capacity
  • 100 ml
Variable steam levels
  • 1 setting
Vertical steaming
  • Yes
Warranty/Guarantee
  • 2 years
No burns guaranteed
  • Yes

Convenience

Cord length
  • 2 m
Detachable water tank
  • Yes
Foldable
  • Yes
Water tank
  • 100 ml
Steam Light indicator
  • Yes
On/Off switch
  • Yes

Weight and Dimensions

Product Length
  • 20.5 cm
Product Width
  • 9.5 cm
Product Height
  • 17 cm
Product Weight
  • 630 g
Package Length
  • 22 cm
Package Width
  • 10 cm
Package Height
  • 12 cm
Package Weight
  • 790 g

Accessories

Pouch
  • Yes

Technical Specifications

Power
  • 1000 W
Continuous steam rate
  • 20 g/min
Voltage
  • 220 V

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/STH3010

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