3000 Series Handheld Steamer
STH3010/30
3000 Series Handheld Steamer
£44.99
Compact and foldable solution
Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
STH3010/30
Features
Specifications
Sustainability
|Packaging
Sustainability
|Packaging
Design
|Colour
Country of Origin
|Made in
General Specification
|Product Type
|Heat-up time
|Foldable
|Indicator light
|Steam plate
|Detachable water tank
|Water tank capacity
|Variable steam levels
|Vertical steaming
|Warranty/Guarantee
|No burns guaranteed
Convenience
|Cord length
|Detachable water tank
|Foldable
|Water tank
|Steam Light indicator
|On/Off switch
Weight and Dimensions
|Product Length
|Product Width
|Product Height
|Product Weight
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Accessories
|Pouch
Technical Specifications
|Power
|Continuous steam rate
|Voltage
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information
3000 Series Handheld Steamer
STH3020_70
- Compact and foldable
- Ready to use in 30 seconds
- 1000 W, up to 20 g/min
3000 Series Handheld Steamer
STH3000_26
- Great for delicate fabrics
- Ready to use in 30 seconds
- 1000 W, up to 20 g/min
3000 Series Handheld Steamer
STH3020_16
- Compact and foldable
- Ready to use in 30 seconds
- 1000 W, up to 20 g/min