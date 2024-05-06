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Original Philips OneUp 5000 Series Electric Mop

XV5113/01

Original Philips OneUp 5000 Series Electric Mop

£149.99
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Goodbye old mop, hello OneUp!

Clean was never clean. Until now.

Say goodbye to mops that spread dirt! Hello Philips OneUp Electric Mop: the mop that changed the cleaning game, delivering 2 x cleaner floors 2 x faster***. Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, it sucks up dirty water while pumping clean water onto the floor for a spotless shine.

undefinedFree shipping on orders over £20
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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
XV5113/01

Features

Specifications

Technical specifications

Clean water tank capacity
  • 281 ml
Dirty water tank capacity
  • 178 ml
Number of wetness settings
  • 2
Dimensions of mop (L x W x H)
  • 35*12*140 cm
Number of cartridges included
  • 1
Number of pads included
  • 1
Cordless
  • Yes
Battery voltage
  • 3.6 V
Battery capacity
  • 2 Ah
Battery run time
  • 70 min
Battery type
  • Li-Ion (Lithium battery)
Weight empty
  • 1.9 kg
Weight incl. packaging
  • 2.5 kg
Package Length
  • 66 cm
Package Width
  • 17.5 cm
Package Height
  • 14.5 cm
Package Weight
  • 2.5 kg

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/XV5113