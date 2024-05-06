Original Philips OneUp 5000 Series Electric Mop
XV5113/01
Original Philips OneUp 5000 Series Electric Mop
£149.99
Goodbye old mop, hello OneUp!
Clean was never clean. Until now.
Say goodbye to mops that spread dirt! Hello Philips OneUp Electric Mop: the mop that changed the cleaning game, delivering 2 x cleaner floors 2 x faster***. Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, it sucks up dirty water while pumping clean water onto the floor for a spotless shine.
XV5113/01
Features
Specifications
Technical specifications
|Clean water tank capacity
|Dirty water tank capacity
|Number of wetness settings
|Dimensions of mop (L x W x H)
|Number of cartridges included
|Number of pads included
|Cordless
|Battery voltage
|Battery capacity
|Battery run time
|Battery type
|Weight empty
|Weight incl. packaging
|Package Length
|Package Width
|Package Height
|Package Weight
Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information