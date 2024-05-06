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Air Purifier 1000 Series HEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter

FY1700/30

Air Purifier 1000 Series HEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter

£69.99
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Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series

Effectively captures 99.9% of nanoparticles (1)

Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.

undefinedFree shipping on orders over £20
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undefined2-year warranty & 30-day returns
FY1700/30

Features

Specifications

General Specification

Product Type
  • HEPA NanoProtect filter
Included in the box
  • 1 x filter
HEPA NanoProtect
  • Yes
Pre-filter
  • Yes
Active carbon
  • Yes
Lifetime
  • Up to 1 year

Performance

Particle filtration
  • 99.9% at 0.003 microns

Weight and Dimensions

Product Height
  • 235.5 millimetres
Product Weight
  • 0.7 kg
Product Width
  • 135.3 millimetres
Product Length
  • 212 mm
Package Length
  • 220 millimetres
Package Width
  • 220 millimetres
Package Height
  • 250 mm
Package Weight
  • 0.89 kg

Replacement

For Philips air purifier(s)
  • AC1711, AC1715

Product Support, User Manual & Safety Information

Find here product support including user manuals, safety information, FAQs and troubleshooting: https://www.home.id/FY1700